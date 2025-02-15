Don Felder Forced to Leave Stage Due to Dehydration

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder was forced to stop performing during a show on the Rock Legends Cruise due to dehydration. He is currently in quarantine and is expected to recover in time for his scheduled performances on Saturday and Sunday.

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder was forced to leave the stage during a performance on Thursday night due to a medical emergency. Felder's manager, Charlie Brusco, told Fox News Digital, 'Don experienced a medical episode last night during the show. He received medical attention and was deemed to be suffering from dehydration.' 'By medical rules of the cruise, he'll be in quarantine for the next 24 hours to rest. Arrangements are being made for him to play on Saturday and Sunday.

' The incident occurred in the middle of a show on the Rock Legends Cruise. Felder was seen losing his balance while performing 'Tequila Sunrise.' A crew member quickly rushed him offstage to ensure the guitarist's safety. A statement on Felder's Instagram account addressed the incident, saying, 'We appreciate everyone’s concern regarding Don Felder’s abrupt stop to his show last night. He was given fluids, and is feeling much better.' Felder's performances will be rescheduled 'to ensure he has ample time to rehydrate and recover fully,' the statement continued. The post concluded with a reminder for fans to 'drink your water!' The Rock Legends Cruise departed from Miami on Thursday and features performances by Alice Cooper, Styx, and more. Felder, 77, joined the Eagles in 1974 and left the band in 2001. In April 2019, Felder shared with Fox News Digital his history with the famous ‘70s rock band and what inspired the hit song, 'Hotel California.' The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee said he rented a house in Malibu, California, and his kids were playing in the sand when the music 'just came out' while he was fooling around on his guitar. First came the musical progression of the song and then the lyrics, according to Felder. Felder admitted back then he wasn't sure that 'Hotel California' should have been the band's next single on the radio because it ran longer than three minutes and 30 seconds, but Eagles drummer and co-lead vocalist Don Henley was absolute in his decision and Felder is now 'very grateful' to have been wrong. During the Eagles' illustrious music career, the band sold over 150 million albums and performed more than a thousand concerts. Originally formed in 1971, the band won six Grammys and had five No. 1 singles and six No. 1 albums, making it one of the most successful acts of the 1970s. Even with all their success, in 1980 they broke up after nearly 10 years together. The band reformed in the 1990s with a mix of original and new members. The break did nothing to slow down the success of the group, which made it onto Rolling Stone's list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DON FELDER EAGLES MEDICAL EMERGENCY ROCK LEGENDS CRUISE DEHYDRATION HOTEL CALIFORNIA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Don Felder Suffers Medical Emergency During PerformanceDon Felder, guitarist for the Eagles, was rushed offstage during a performance on the Rock Legends Cruise after suffering a medical emergency. Video footage shows Felder seemingly losing his balance while performing 'Tequila Sunrise'. His team later confirmed he was suffering from dehydration and is recovering well.

Read more »

Don Felder Hospitalized on Rock Legends Cruise After Medical EmergencyFormer Eagles guitarist Don Felder experienced a medical emergency during a performance on the Rock Legends Cruise, prompting a temporary halt to the show. He was treated for dehydration and placed in a 24-hour quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Read more »

Don Felder Rushed Offstage During Rock Legends Cruise PerformanceFormer Eagles guitarist Don Felder was abruptly taken offstage during a performance on the Rock Legends Cruise after a medical emergency. He is seen introducing the Eagles classic, “Tequila Sunrise,” before appearing to lose his balance. Felder's team later confirmed he was suffering from dehydration and is recovering well. The remainder of his cruise performances will be rescheduled.

Read more »

L.A. fire forced David Lynch to leave his home before his death, report saysLast year, the filmmaker talked about his struggles with emphysema, saying he didn’t leave his home due to concerns about COVID-19 and other infections.

Read more »

BREAKING: Federal Judge pauses Trump’s plan to put most USAID staffers on forced leaveThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Read more »

Can I Leave Out Relatives Who Don't Call Me Uncle in My Will?A reader seeks advice on how to handle a frustrating family gift exchange and the emotional burden of constantly supporting their alcoholic father. They are considering setting boundaries for the holidays and potentially cutting back on financial support.

Read more »