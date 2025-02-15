Dr. Riemann: A Communication Expert Empowering Healthy Relationships

This article profiles Dr. Riemann, a communication expert who teaches, consults, and researches relationship communication.

Dr. Riemann, a communication expert, dedicates her career to fostering healthy communication and relationships. She holds a prominent position at George Washington University, teaching relationship communication and other essential communication courses while serving as the communication major advisor. Her expertise extends beyond academia, as she provides communication consulting services to a diverse clientele, including companies, non-profit organizations, and bipartisan associations. Dr.

Riemann's passion for understanding relationships stems from her doctoral research at George Mason University. Her in-depth dissertation explored the intricacies of broken marriage engagements, involving interviews with numerous individuals who had experienced this emotionally challenging situation. Her research aimed to shed light on the underlying reasons behind these engagements ending, as well as the crucial role of social support for individuals navigating the aftermath of a cancelled wedding. Driven by her desire to empower others to communicate effectively and build genuine connections, Dr. Riemann strives to equip individuals with the tools and knowledge necessary for healthy and fulfilling relationships.Beyond her academic and consulting pursuits, Dr. Riemann boasts a remarkable professional history. Prior to entering the world of academia and consulting, she honed her communication skills in state and federal government, as well as the private sector. Her contributions earned her prestigious accolades, including an Emmy and a Silver Anvil for her impactful work on a public service campaign. Dr. Riemann holds a master's degree from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her extensive experience and diverse background have shaped her into a highly respected communication expert, dedicated to guiding individuals toward better communication and stronger relationships





PsychToday / 🏆 714. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

COMMUNICATION RELATIONSHIPS DR.RIEMANN GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY CONSULTANT DISSERTATION ACADEMIC JOURNALS PUBLIC SERVICE AWARDS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gravitational Wave Communication: A Promising Frontier in Communication TechnologyThis article explores the concept of gravitational wave communication (GWC) as a potential next-generation communication technology. It discusses the limitations of current electromagnetic communication and the advantages GWC offers, such as robustness in extreme environments and long-distance transmission. The article also highlights the challenges associated with generating and detecting artificial gravitational waves, and the need for advanced detectors and modulation techniques to make GWC a reality.

Read more »

DSTLRY Launches Commissioned Digital Remarques: Empowering Creators and Fans in the Digital Comics LandscapeDSTLRY introduces two new features: Commissioned Digital Remarques, allowing fans to commission personalized digital copies from creators, and Unlimited Digital Covers, guaranteeing perpetual access to every DSTLRY digital issue.

Read more »

Life Coaching: Empowering Teens and Families to Navigate Modern ChallengesThis article explores the benefits of life coaching for teenagers and their families, highlighting its role in addressing the growing challenges young people face today.

Read more »

ANSEP Celebrates 30 Years of Empowering Alaska Native StudentsThe Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program (ANSEP) marked its 30th anniversary with a celebration showcasing its impact on Alaska Native communities and education. Founded in 1993, ANSEP has helped over 2,500 students pursue careers in STEM fields.

Read more »

Place-Based Programming: Empowering Women and Communities Through Targeted InterventionsThis article explores the impact of place-based programming in addressing the unique challenges faced by women and communities. By focusing on specific locations and tailoring interventions to local needs, this approach has proven effective in improving health, economic opportunities, and overall well-being.

Read more »

Inner Words: Empowering Youth Through Mental Health ConversationsA groundbreaking program at the Franklin County Juvenile Intervention Center in Columbus, Ohio, aims to curb youth violence by providing at-risk teenagers with the tools to manage their anger, make responsible decisions, and break the cycle of violence.

Read more »