Alaska Preschoolers Spread Valentine's Day Cheer at Capitol, Advocate for Child Care

A group of preschoolers, accompanied by parents and childcare providers, visited the Alaska Capitol on Valentine's Day to deliver handmade valentines to lawmakers and advocate for increased support for child care.

Preschoolers, childcare providers, and parents flooded the hallways of the Alaska Capitol on February 14, 2025, bringing a heartwarming wave of Valentine's Day cheer to state lawmakers. Armed with handmade valentines, the children, led by Southeast Alaska Association for the Education of Young Children Executive Director Blue Shibler, embarked on a mission to brighten the day of those tasked with crafting education policy.

'There's people in this building that just do really boring work all day, and they don't get a lot of cheer and valentines, and so your job is to cheer them up today by giving them one of these cool valentines,' Shibler explained to the eager youngsters.'And you can say, 'Happy Valentine's Day.' Shibler, emphasizing the longstanding tradition of this Juneau event, urged the children to share a message of 'have a heart for kids.' The objective was to garner policy-level support for childcare across the state. 'The child care sector is struggling. The cost of care keeps going up and up and up, and operators can't pass those costs on to parents, because child care is already really hard to afford for them,' Shibler highlighted, adding, 'And so our work, fundamentally, is in trying to help lawmakers understand that public subsidy is needed to help childcare businesses thrive.'The visit coincided with lawmakers diligently working on education policy in conjunction with Governor Mike Dunleavy. The House Education Committee was engrossed in debating House Bill 69, which proposes a permanent increase in education funding. Rep. Story, a co-chair of the House Education Committee, expressed the profound impact of the children's presence, saying, 'It’s just a really energy boost, because you see those little people, and that’s who we’re working for up here at the Capitol.' She pledged to keep their well-being at the forefront as she navigated the complexities of education policy this year. 'It means that we’ll be doing smart education funding policy where it needs to be a permanent increase, and it needs to be inflation proof for the next few years,' she affirmed. Michelle Adams, a grateful parent accompanying her three-year-old daughter Izabella Adams-Hall, lauded the educational value of the experience. 'The preschool kids having this type of learning experience is just phenomenal. To like, be there, not just read the stories about it and hear the words, but actually be there. That was amazing,' she exclaimed.After a well-deserved snack break, the children returned to their respective daycares, leaving behind a trail of Valentine's Day cheer and a poignant reminder of the importance of prioritizing early childhood education and care in Alaska.





