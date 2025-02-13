Detroit Mother's Plea for Help Unheeded, Two Children Die from Hypothermia

A Detroit mother is mourning the loss of two of her children who died from apparent hypothermia after spending a freezing night in their minivan. Tateona Williams, 29, says she desperately tried to get help but was met with roadblocks from both the city and her children's father. This tragedy has prompted Mayor Mike Duggan to call for a review of the city's homeless outreach programs.

Less than three days have passed since a Detroit mother experienced a heartbreaking tragedy when two of her children died from apparent hypothermia during a freezing night in the city. While the mayor is looking to overhaul the city's homeless services department, the 29-year-old mother is reeling from what she says was the one mistake she made and the painful consequences that followed.

Tateona Williams says she did everything in her power to keep her kids safe and anyone familiar with her knows the kind of mother she is. 'Everybody who knows me knows that I worship the ground that those kids walked on,' she said, tears rolling down her face. Her children ate right. They went to school. According to her mom, they 'didn’t want for nothing.' 'I had one mistake,' she then said. A day earlier, her cousin Javeina Moore told FOX 2 that her only mistake was having too much pride to ask for help. And yet, Williams had reached out for assistance. If it wasn't the city that she had phoned, it was her children's father. 'He had an excuse every time. Either he's working, they can’t come where he’s living, he lives with a female, and the parents don’t want kids there, or something,' Williams said. 'Maybe I asked the wrong people for help, but that was the only thing I did wrong.' When she called Detroit's homeless solutions agency, another unhelpful reply was waiting for her. 'And every time I call they said they don’t have a bed, they don't have family beds,' she said. The last time she phoned the city was in November. But long before that, she had joined Detroit's Coordinated Assistance Model (CAM) that helps connect struggling citizens with support services like housing and treatment. Nothing came of her efforts, leading to a freezing night for herself, her mother, and her five kids sleeping in a 2002 Chrysler Town & Country minivan. They had been living out of the van since November. Williams first discovered one of her kids was not breathing Monday morning. The van had run out of gas and turned off sometime in the night, leading to lethal temperatures inside the vehicle and the mom's tragic discovery. As a family member transported the child to the hospital, they got a phone call that another kid was also not breathing. Both the 2-year-old and 9-year-old were pronounced dead at the hospital. The medical examiner will officially determine the cause of death during an autopsy, but police pointed to freezing temperatures as the primary cause. The next day, the Mayor Mike Duggan and interim police chief Todd Bettison held a press conference, calling for a review of Detroit's homeless outreach program within the Department of Housing Revitalization and Development. Duggan said it was likely they would expand the number of visits Detroit's outreach team conducts to homeless family members. That's because while Williams and her kids were sleeping in a van on the ninth floor of a casino parking structure, a shelter with available beds was open just down the road. 'We have to put eyes on these families experiencing homelessness with our professional outreach workers. We have to get them physically there and get an immediate, response,' said Duggan on Tuesday. He called on HRD's director and deputy mayor to return in two weeks with a full review of its outreach. As the city works on reforming its own strategy, Williams and her kids are working through the tragedy that is only a few days old. Her cousin is hoping to help, setting up a gofundme. 'And that’s one of the reasons we did set the GoFundMe up so she can have - so she will be able to have housing for herself and the children, her other remaining children,' said Javeina Moorer, Williams' cousin. The link can be found here





