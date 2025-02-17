Cuttlefish Ink: The Unexpected Weapon Against Shark Attacks

A new study reveals that cuttlefish ink, rich in melanin, can disrupt sharks' sense of smell, acting as a natural repellent. This discovery provides a promising avenue for safer and more effective shark deterrents.

Researchers from University College Dublin (UCD) and Florida Atlantic University have discovered that cuttlefish ink acts as a chemical repellent against sharks, potentially offering a safer and more effective alternative to existing deterrents. The study revealed that melanin, the primary component of cuttlefish ink, can bind to shark olfactory receptors, overwhelming their sense of smell.

This disruption of their primary hunting tool could encourage sharks to avoid areas where the ink is present. This discovery comes at a time when shark attacks are on the rise, with the U.S. reporting the highest number of unprovoked bites globally. The researchers used genetic data to model the three-dimensional structures of shark olfactory receptors, demonstrating melanin's ability to bind and interfere with their sense of smell. The potential applications of this finding are vast, ranging from deploying targeted repellents near beaches and aquaculture sites to protecting endangered sharks by keeping them away from polluted or heavily fished areas. Current shark deterrents, such as gill nets and drumlines, are invasive and can harm not only sharks but also other marine life. Melanin-based repellents offer a more subtle and less harmful approach to managing shark-human interactions





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SHARKS CUTTLEFISH INK MELANIN SHARK DETERRENTS MARINE CONSERVATION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cuttlefish Ink Could Be a Natural Shark DeterrentResearchers at University College Dublin discovered that cuttlefish ink might be an effective way to deter sharks from hunting near humans. The study, published in G3: Genes, Genomes, Genetics, found that the ink's melanin component disrupts sharks' highly sensitive smell receptors, potentially causing them to avoid the area. This natural repellent could be used in conservation efforts, marine management, and human-shark coexistence strategies.

Read more »

Only 20% of Tattoo Ink Penetrates Skin, Study FindsA new study from the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment in Germany reveals that significantly less tattoo ink actually enters the skin than previously thought. The findings have important implications for understanding the health risks associated with tattooing.

Read more »

The Unexpected Side Effects of GLP-1 Drugs: A Discovery StudyDr. F. Perry Wilson discusses a groundbreaking study examining the wide-ranging effects of GLP-1 receptor agonists, commonly used for weight loss and diabetes management. The study, conducted using the vast dataset of the US Department of Veterans Affairs, employed a novel 'discovery' approach to identify both beneficial and potentially harmful outcomes associated with these drugs. This approach reveals intriguing insights beyond their established effects on weight and blood sugar, prompting further exploration into the multifaceted nature of GLP-1 drugs.

Read more »

Unexpected aftermath: Study finds COVID infection increases risk of heart attack, strokeWhen COVID-19 swept across the globe, isolation, social distancing and wearing masks became the norm. Since then, more than 20 million people have lost their lives to the virus. And now a new risk for anyone who has ever tested positive.

Read more »

Unveiling Collagen's Hidden Complexity: New Study Reveals Unexpected Structural ConformationA groundbreaking study utilizing cryo-electron microscopy has revealed an unexpected structural conformation in collagen assemblies, challenging the long-held dogma about this ubiquitous protein. The discovery suggests that collagen's structural diversity may be far greater than previously believed, with implications for understanding its biological roles in health and disease.

Read more »

Nuggets Ink Podcast Reviews Trade Deadline Decisions and Looks Ahead to PlayoffsThe latest episode of the Nuggets Ink podcast analyzes Denver Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth's decision to stand pat at the NBA trade deadline, discusses Peyton Watson's injury and potential impact, examines head coach Michael Malone's lineup changes, and grades key trades from the recently concluded trade season.

Read more »