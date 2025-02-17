Ian Somerhalder Finds Balance on the Farm: 'Vampire Diaries' Star Embraces Rural Life

Ian Somerhalder, former 'Vampire Diaries' star, discusses his transition to rural farm life, the hard work and rewards, and the importance of community and local food production.

Ian Somerhalder , best known for his role in 'The Vampire Diaries ,' has embraced a life far removed from the Hollywood spotlight. The actor, now a dedicated farmer, revealed in an interview with Fox News Digital that life on the farm is 'hard work,' but he wouldn't trade it for anything. He emphasized the profound respect that comes with farming, a perspective often overlooked by those living in densely populated urban areas.

\Somerhalder, who resides on a Louisiana farm with his wife, 'Twilight' actress Nikki Reed, their two children, and a menagerie of nearly 20 animals, expressed that the farm life provides a sense of balance he couldn't find in Hollywood. He explained, 'Walking through the farm with kids and dogs and family,' he told E! News in 2023. 'Every stop, you're pulling off of trees or off of bushes, pulling up out of the ground and feeding everyone as you're moving through the farm.' \The family enjoys a self-sufficient lifestyle, growing herbs like rosemary and lavender, and tending to their various animals, including cows, mini-donkeys, and goats. Somerhalder acknowledges the hard work involved but marvels at the interconnectedness of life on the farm. He said, 'It is a lot of work,' but added, 'It's unbelievable when you see these amazing creature life forms ... and how they all live on the farm together is really special.' \Since stepping away from acting five years ago, Somerhalder has focused his energy on his bourbon company, Brother's Bond, co-founded with his 'Vampire Diaries' co-star Paul Wesley. The actors launched their brand in 2021, inspired by their shared on-screen bond over bourbon and a desire to create a quality product. Somerhalder sees his involvement in the bourbon industry as a way to contribute to the growth and well-being of communities across America. He believes that supporting local food and beverage producers is essential for building a stronger economy and a more connected society. He stated, 'This all comes from whiskey and food, right? So, as these economies grow, our educational systems get better, our water systems get better, after school programs get better, recreational centers get better. So, this is how we're going to build America,' emphasizing the ripple effects of investing in local businesses and agriculture.





