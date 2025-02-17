20 Self-Care Tips You Wish You Knew Sooner

Self-care is more crucial than ever. These 20 tips from people who wish they knew sooner offer valuable advice for prioritizing your well-being.

20 People Opened Up About The Self-Care Tips They Wish They Knew Sooner And It's All The Advice You've Been Looking For. Self-care is more crucial than ever. How else can you perform in life without genuinely taking care of yourself? But obviously, that's wayyyy easier said than done, so we decided to turn to the internet and ask people for their best self-care tips. The responses were insightful and varied, offering a plethora of wisdom gained through personal experience.

Here are just a few of the gems we uncovered:\* **Allowing myself to respond to questions with a 'Let me think about it' answer. I used to feel pressure and anxiety all the time to come up with or have the right answer immediately. But with that simple phrase, it allows me to pause, think about how I want to respond, and then go from there.** **Not all occasions require makeup. Thank you to the toxic, self-absorbed women in my family for raising me to believe I'm nothing if I don't have my full face on. I'm 35 now, and I even my skin tone and fix up my brows, and that's it. I feel more attractive and confident than ever.*** **When you look back, the good things will make you smile, and the bad things won't seem as bad on reflection.*** **Don’t stay at a job where you’re overwhelmed, underpaid, under appreciated, or abused. The money isn’t worth it!*** **My family is Caribbean and Native American, so we always had good skin, but they never taught me the value of sunscreen! After my first sunburn on my cheeks, I said never again!*** **My (former) alcoholism and decades of poor nutrition (dieting/EDs) mean that now I am a healthy 69-year-old, still teaching, but I am dealing with slowly diminishing vision. It makes reading the most difficult thing.*** **Take ALL the vacation time or PTO you are entitled to. I spent years taking one week a year as vacation and wondering why I was always feeling so stressed.*** **It's only been within the last seven years that I finally decided I needed to take regular mental health days, so I now try to have at least one day off every five to six weeks (which includes holidays). I still take my regular week off because I schedule all my annual medical appointments for that week — get them all over with at once, making scheduling for the next year much easier. Also, I've found taking a Friday rather than a Monday seems to make it easier to get back into the swing of things the following week.*** **Remember that no matter how busy I think I am, I am worth even just 30 minutes for myself at the end of the day to be present in the things that are positive in my life. And on those days that it’s hard to find positives, the fact that I’m ALIVE and knowing the way I feel now won’t be the way I feel forever is enough.*** **Wash the makeup and grime off your face every day. Don’t leave that crap on your skin overnight. Most importantly, moisturizer is your BFF. Takes two seconds out of your day after you wash your face to slap on a facial moisturizer.*** **You will thank yourself later when folks in their 20s notice how young you look and can’t believe you are in your 40s. Thanks for the lesson, Mom!*** **Learn to say 'no.' Say it loudly. Say it often. If someone doesn’t take 'no' for an answer, keep it moving.*** **Walk away from people who only take or use. If you feel like you need to build up the strength to spend time with that person or feel bad after spending time with a person, it's time to put some distance there.*** **When you’re upset or anxious about a situation, do NOT pay any attention to the thoughts that come into your head. Once you calm down, drink some water, splash some water on your face, or whatever you do to calm down. Then, you can assess the situation.*** **Gratitude journals are a godsend. No matter how bleak our problems seem, looking at the things, people, and blessings we have in our lives can bring clarity and meaning.*** **If you notice you're getting grumpy for no good reason, and/or if you get a headache out of nowhere, it may be dehydration that can be solved by having a couple of glasses of water.*** **I was always a people pleaser, but I recently started to distance myself from people who don't add value to my life. It took me a while to realize it, but I really love the person I have become. I only really started understanding mental health and self-care at 18, but even then, I didn't fully understand how to show up for myself. I learned that I would rather have a smaller circle than try to be friends with everyone. Just remember, you are so worthy, and if anyone ever makes you question that or pushes your boundaries, then they don't truly love or care for you like they probably say they do. Don't risk losing yourself in the process of trying to be what someone else wants you to be.*





BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Self-Care Mental Health Well-Being Advice Tips Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Power of Self-Love: Quiet Self-Doubt and Achieve Your Health GoalsThis article explores the crucial role of self-love in achieving health goals. It highlights how a strong self-connection and positive mindset can empower individuals to make lasting changes and overcome self-doubt. The author, a health coach, shares practical tips and insights on transforming self-care into self-love and cultivating a deeper appreciation for oneself.

Read more »

The Difference Between Self-Esteem and Self-ConfidenceThis article explores the distinction between self-esteem and self-confidence, highlighting that they are related but distinct concepts. The author shares personal experiences of grappling with low self-esteem in certain situations while possessing high self-confidence in others. Through conversations with Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a neuropsychologist, the article delves into the potential origins of low self-esteem stemming from trauma and the possibility of having good self-esteem alongside low self-confidence in specific areas.

Read more »

The Power of Self-Compassion: Overcoming Self-Criticism for Success and Well-beingLearn how replacing harsh self-criticism with self-compassion can lead to greater resilience, growth, and fulfillment. Discover the three pillars of self-compassion and practical tips to integrate this powerful practice into your daily life.

Read more »

When reflecting on divorce, how to shift from self-blame to self-compassion and healing.Divorce is an opportunity to grow, heal, and rediscover yourself. By shifting from self-criticism to self-compassion, you’ll be better able to move forward with resilience and hope.

Read more »

Finding Balance: Self-Improvement, Relationships, and Embracing Your Whole SelfThis astrological forecast explores the themes of self-improvement, relationship dynamics, and authenticity. It encourages readers to strive for personal growth while accepting themselves fully, navigate the complexities of social interactions, and find a balance between seriousness and lightheartedness.

Read more »

Save big on self-care and jewelry with these Insider DealsWe’re thrilled to share some fabulous Insider Deals focused on self-care and adding a little razzle dazzle to your jewelry collection — all while saving big.

Read more »