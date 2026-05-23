Comic Books Pulled from ComicBook Vending Machine

Exclusive to ComicBook.com is a Vending Machine that allows users to pull actual, physical comic books from packs. Users are notified if their pull is successful and informed of its value, grading, and next steps in shipping.

The ComicBook Vending Machine has been live for just over 1 week, with some amazing comic books already being pulled out to readers. Many of these comic books were handpicked by the editorial team for their historic significance, fantastic artwork, or major value.

Among our selections are Conan the Barbarian #23, which is the first appearance of Marvel Comics-turned Dynamite Entertainment hero Red Sonja. And one highlight so far is a highly-graded 9.8 from CGC, valued at $1,400, which was a pull from the machine. Other notable pulls include a first appearance of Harley Quinn in DC Comics issue, and a comic mini-series following Newt from Aliens.

These are just a few of the many comics that have been removed from the machine so far





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