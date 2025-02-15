Chicago Braces for Multiple Snowfalls Throughout the Weekend

The Chicago area is gearing up for several rounds of snowfall starting Friday and lasting into the weekend. Forecasters warn of a 'quick burst' of snow arriving Friday evening, followed by additional wintry precipitation through Sunday. Areas north of Interstate 88 are expected to see the most accumulation, with potential for slippery travel conditions.

Multiple chances for snow could bring even more accumulations to the Chicago area starting Friday and continuing into the weekend, with forecasters warning of a 'quick burst' that could bring some accumulation to start the weekend. 'After a quick burst of snow this evening and wintry mix overnight, additional rounds of wintry precipitation are in store through the end of the weekend,' the National Weather Service said.

Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana and Kenosha County in Wisconsin are under a winter weather advisory. In the Indiana counties, an inch of snow could be paired with ice accumulations of 'up to a few hundredths of an inch,' as the advisory stretches from midnight to 7 a.m. CT Sunday. In Kenosha, the advisory, which begins at 6 p.m. Friday and continues through 6 a.m. Sunday, warns of 2-5 inches, with the lower amounts south of Milwaukee. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team while the morning and even afternoon commutes are likely to be dry, the first round of snow will move in during the evening hours. Roman said the snow could potentially snarl streets and roads for evening plans. Widespread snow chances are expected to ramp up into the evening. Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly The NWS said the burst is expected to last between two to three hours of snow across the area Friday night, with quick accumulations potentially resulting in 'slippery travel,' particularly north of Interstate 88. Some areas could see between 1 and 3 inches of accumulation. A 2-3 hour burst of snow will move across the area this evening. Quick accums will result in slippery travel especially for north of I-88 (orange/red shaded areas on the map favored for 1-3' accums). Be sure to check road conditions if out and about this evening. Overnight and into Saturday could see freezing drizzle with another wintry mix expected to develop throughout the day Saturday and again into Sunday. There's a chance for freezing drizzle overnight for areas south of a Pontiac-Rensselaer line resulting in a glaze of ice especially on untreated surfaces. Another period of wintry precip including drizzle is expected to develop Sat AM-Sat PM followed by snow Sat night-Sun AM. More snow was also possible, Roman said, though some parts will see a wintry mix with freezing rain as temperatures warm in some areas. Through the day Saturday, snow was expected to continue falling to the north, where temperatures will remain at or below freezing. Counties to the south could see more freezing rain and sleet, where temperatures were expected to be above freezing. Temperatures Saturday were expected to remain in the 30s, Roman said, before plummeting Sunday and dropping even more into Monday. Snow will continue overnight and early Sunday for some, Roman said, adding to accumulation. Temperatures Sunday will drop into the 20s, Roman said, followed by a bitter cold Monday with a high of 10 degrees and even lower wind chills. After a bust of snow this evening, additional periods of wintry precip (including accumulating snow) are expected Sat through Sun AM. Bitter cold is expected Sun night through the middle of next week with single digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chills likely





