California Family Saves Dogs From Flood After Mudslide

A California family was able to rescue their three dogs from their flooded home after a mudslide caused by heavy rain. The family was in Las Vegas when they received an alert from their Ring camera showing water entering their Highland home. They rushed back and were able to save their dogs, Woody, Russell, and Sonic, but their home sustained significant damage from the flood.

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A family's quick thinking and a little help from technology saved their three dogs from a devastating flood in the East Highland neighborhood. The Ronquillo family was away in Las Vegas when heavy rains caused mudslides, flooding their home. When they saw water pouring into their house through their Ring camera, they immediately rushed back home. \'Inside my house it doesn't look too bad, my garage is just gone.

My wife's car was just covered in mud, but we were just happy we had the dogs,' said Monie Ronquillo. This incident follows another close call when one of the dogs was rescued by a family friend on Thursday as the floodwater reached the home's window. 'Being in Las Vegas almost 4 hours away to get home to try to save them, my determination was just to get home and save them,' Ronquillo said.\Initially, the family and their friend attempted to rescue all three dogs but were unsuccessful. One dog was trapped in the garage while another was inside the house. 'The door is so swollen on the bottom half that I couldn't. I tried my best, my husband tried too, to try to open that door. We just couldn't get it open,' said Ramona Hernandez, a friend of the owners who expressed her disappointment at being unable to reach the dogs. Thankfully, all three dogs - Woody, Russell, and Sonic - are now safe and reunited with their loved ones. The Ronquillo's 15-year-old home, however, suffered severe damage from the flood, forcing the family to relocate





