Bubba Wallace Wins Duel, Lands Third Starting Spot for Daytona 500

Bubba Wallace secured a victory in the qualifying race for the Daytona 500, showcasing his strength as a contender and cementing his third-place starting position. Wallace celebrated his win with his family, including his newborn son, The victory marked a significant milestone for the driver, who has openly discussed his past mental health struggles and his desire to enjoy the smaller moments.

Bubba Wallace declared his intention to savor the smaller moments this season, a sentiment that was evident in his jubilant victory lane celebration after securing the first of two qualifying races for the upcoming Daytona 500 . 'Can I get a Rolex for this one?' Wallace quipped, referencing the prestigious timepiece awarded to winners of the Rolex 24 at Daytona sports car race. Wallace, piloting the No.

23 Toyota for 23XI Racing, showcased impressive speed, solidifying his position as a formidable contender heading into 'The Great American Race.' 'Man, what a night,' Wallace exclaimed. 'I've wanted one of these Duel wins for so long.' This victory propelled him to the third starting position for the Daytona 500 on Sunday, trailing pole-sitter Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric. Wallace's triumph furthered Toyota's early dominance at Daytona International Speedway, where Briscoe had previously clinched the pole position in his new Joe Gibbs Racing vehicle. The 31-year-old driver celebrated his inaugural Daytona win by showering his crew with Coca-Cola, embracing co-owner Denny Hamlin, and lifting his newborn son high into the air, mimicking the iconic 'The Lion King' scene. The baby, adorned with noise-protective headphones and a checkered-flag bib, was peacefully sucking on a pacifier. Wallace and his wife, Amanda, welcomed Becks Hayden Wallace in late September. Wallace confessed to being overwhelmed with emotion while carrying his 4-month-old son on pit road and even more so while reveling in victory with his family.'It is the coolest thing having a kid,' Wallace shared. 'You never know if you're ready. I regret not having one earlier. He's brought so much joy and new perspective. I feel like I'm walking lighter because of him. Four months old, and he's already changed my life.' Wallace has openly discussed his past struggles with mental health. His time at Daytona has often been marked by more stress than success, with a record of 0 for 15 in races at the track, though he has finished second twice in the season-opening 500. 'Tired of talking about it,' he jokingly remarked.'I felt like every time I've strapped into a race car at Daytona 500, I've been able to win and just things haven't worked out like that,' said Wallace, who has consistently finished in the top 15 in 12 of his 15 starts at Daytona. 'I don't think there's one time that I haven't felt that. You have to show up and have that drive and passion that you're going to win. But you also have to put yourself in the right spot.' He came close in 2018 and 2022, but Wallace fell just short in both Daytona 500s. 'I think you've got to crawl before you can walk,' he explained. 'Second-place finishes I guess wasn't crawling enough. So maybe the Duel win is. Now we can put ourselves in a little bit better spot.'I feel like we've done just about everything right. But just about everything isn't good enough to win the 500. It's got to be perfect, and we've just got to really focus on how to do that and when that time comes be in the same spot here Sunday.' Wallace had previously stated that he 'couldn't care less' about the possibility of former President Donald Trump attending the Daytona 500. Trump had accused Wallace, NASCAR's only Black full-time driver, of perpetrating 'a hoax' five years ago when a noose was discovered in the team's garage stall. Trump had urged Wallace to apologize after NASCAR rallied around him following the discovery of the noose in his assigned stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Federal authorities determined that the noose had been hanging since October and was not a hate crime. NASCAR and the FBI have consistently referred to the rope, which was used to pull the garage door closed, as a noose.Wallace remained relatively tight-lipped about the potential return of Trump, stating, 'We're here to race,' not for the show





NASCAR Daytona 500 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Victory Lane Duel Race Newborn Baby Mental Health

