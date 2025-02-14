SEC Climate Rule Ends Quietly Despite Business Commitment to Disclosure

The Securities and Exchange Commission's short-lived climate disclosure rule is effectively ending, as the agency will not defend it in court. Though the rule faced controversy and legal challenges, a survey reveals that most companies still plan to disclose their emissions and climate risks due to European regulations, state-level mandates, and the inherent business value of climate risk assessment.

The Sec urities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) has announced moves that will likely end the short-lived rule requiring companies to disclose information about their climate risk s and greenhouse gas emissions . Acting SEC Chair Mark Uyeda indicated to a court hearing a legal challenge to the rule that the SEC will not defend it, setting the stage for its removal under new leadership. This quiet end comes after the rule caused quite a stir during its brief existence.

When first proposed by former SEC Chair Gary Gensler in 2022, it became the most commented upon in SEC history, with nearly 24,000 individual comments. The SEC's attempt at a compromise appeased neither side, triggering lawsuits from both climate advocates who wanted the rule to be more stringent and businesses who argued it was overly burdensome. Under the new SEC leadership, there is little support for the rule. Steve Soter, Workiva's Vice President and Industry Principal, told Newsweek that companies that had been preparing to meet the rule's requirements could see this coming. Donald Trump's election victory marked a shift away from the climate action under President Joe Biden. Interestingly, despite this political reversal, a Workiva survey conducted after the election shows that most companies are still planning on disclosing their emissions and climate risk information. The survey of 1,601 global business leaders for the 2025 Executive Benchmark Survey revealed that 85 percent said they will move forward with their climate disclosure plans despite political shifts and other pushback against disclosure requirements.These findings align with other recent surveys of business leaders and investors, showing little change in their plans for climate-related financial reporting. So, what is driving these executives to remain committed to climate disclosure? Soter attributes it to three key factors: Europe's regulations on climate disclosure, state-level rules in the U.S., and the inherent business value derived from assessing climate risks. The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) is now in effect in the EU, requiring sustainability and climate-related disclosure from large companies based in or with a subsidiary in the EU. While there has been some political pushback against these EU rules, both within some EU countries and the U.S., Soter believes they are unlikely to be repealed. Large companies operating in California will also have to comply with the state's Climate Accountability Package, approved in 2023, which mandates companies to disclose their emissions and report on climate-related risk. This state-level action has inspired other states, including Illinois, New York, and Washington, to follow suit. Companies that opposed the SEC rule might now face a more complex challenge: navigating a patchwork of state requirements. Finally, Soter highlights that companies are experiencing tangible business benefits from their climate-related disclosure. The survey results show 97 percent of executives believe sustainability reporting will be a business advantage within two years. For investors, 96 percent say disclosure strengthens a company's financial performance and helps identify performance gaps. Sustainability reporting, particularly climate-related disclosure, is adding value – it is helping us operate better, and it is driving more attractive capital, Soter emphasizes, reflecting the company attitude captured in the survey results. 'So, yeah, we're going to keep focusing on it.





