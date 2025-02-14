Boardwalk Empire: The American Peaky Blinders You Need to Watch

For fans of Peaky Blinders searching for a similar gritty and captivating series, Boardwalk Empire offers a compelling alternative. This 2010 American show delves into the world of organized crime during Prohibition-era Atlantic City, following the rise of Enoch 'Nucky' Thompson, a charismatic and ruthless crime boss. While not a direct remake, Boardwalk Empire shares the same DNA as Peaky Blinders, exploring themes of power, loyalty, betrayal, and the human cost of violence against a historical backdrop.

Three years after the finale of Peaky Blinders, audiences may be searching for another series that can provide the same gritty atmosphere and tough characters, and fortunately, a 2010 American show fits the bill. For six seasons, Peaky Blinders followed the exploits of Tommy Shelby, a crime boss located in Birmingham, England in the years following World War I.

Alongside his brothers and other family members, Shelby took control of the English crime scene, making incredible money but also earning dangerous enemies. The series was critically acclaimed from start to finish. Peaky Blinders is a show that is hard to find a companion for because of its historical period and unique ambiance. The show is not just about gangs or crime, but also delves into the trauma faced by British men after World War I, and the general suffering that overwhelmed this period. As much as it is thrilling to see Shelby take on warring gang members, there is a much deeper story at play that isn't always easy to replicate. Luckily, there is one show that viewers may have forgotten about, but could scratch the itch Peaky Blinders has left. Boardwalk Empire, a 2010 series, offers a compelling alternative for fans seeking a similar viewing experience. Set in Atlantic City during the Prohibition era, the show revolves around Enoch 'Nucky' Thompson, the town treasurer who secretly deals in illegal alcohol and interacts with prominent mob bosses like Al Capone and Lucky Luciano. With the help of his brother, the town sheriff, and other local tough guys, Nucky exerts his control over Atlantic City during a time of escalating lawlessness and widespread yearning for relief from Prohibition. Both Peaky Blinders and Boardwalk Empire delve into the complexities of organized crime during the early 20th century, utilizing their historical settings to create rich characters and captivating worlds. Nucky, much like Tommy Shelby, straddles the line between criminal activities and a sense of responsibility for his city. Boardwalk Empire, spanning five seasons, also garnered an impressive 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, solidifying its position as a quality production.While Peaky Blinders' unique historical context makes it difficult to replicate perfectly, Boardwalk Empire comes remarkably close, capturing the essence of a dark and ruthless era. Americans may find particular resonance with the gang culture explored in Boardwalk Empire, offering a glimpse into a pivotal period in their history. For fans of Peaky Blinders, Boardwalk Empire presents a compelling opportunity to delve into a similar world with captivating characters, intricate storylines, and a signature blend of crime, history, and drama





