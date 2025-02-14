GBP/USD Tests Key Resistance Amidst US Tariff Expansion

The GBP/USD currency pair is facing critical resistance as the US extends tariff assessments to include Value Added Tax (VAT). This development could significantly impact the UK economy, potentially leading to higher tariffs on British exports and inflationary pressures. The Bank of England's rate outlook and the FTSE 100 index are also affected by these evolving trade dynamics.

The GBP/USD currency pair is currently testing key resistance levels, potentially signaling a shift in market dynamics. This development comes as the United States implements reciprocal tariffs on trade partners, expanding beyond traditional tariffs to include levies like Value Added Tax (VAT). The UK, initially expected to weather the trade war due to its bilateral trade relationship with the US, may now face significant economic repercussions.

The introduction of VAT into US trade barrier assessments could negatively impact the UK economy by potentially increasing tariffs on British exports. The UK's standard VAT rate of 20% could be viewed as an unfair advantage by Washington. Estimates suggest that US tariffs on UK imports could reduce UK GDP by 0.4 percentage points over the next two years, amounting to approximately £24 billion. Sectors like automotive, aerospace, chemicals, and machinery would be particularly vulnerable. Businesses will grapple with difficult choices: absorb the costs, pass them on to consumers, or relocate production to the US to circumvent tariffs. This situation raises concerns about inflationary pressures and the risk of stagflation.If firms pass on higher costs, UK inflation could increase, challenging the dovish rate outlook embedded in GBP/USD and FTSE 100 futures. Overnight swaps markets still anticipate two Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts this year, with a possibility of a third, but a slight hawkish adjustment to the outlook has emerged this week. This suggests that some of the moves driven by expectations for an aggressive rate-cutting cycle might stall or even reverse. GBP/USD is testing the upper limit of a rising wedge pattern since mid-January, having surpassed the 50-day moving average late Thursday. Notably, the recent surge above 1.2500 has held, unlike previous attempts. Bullish momentum signals from RSI (14) and MACD indicate a growing risk of a bullish wedge breakout, potentially leading to a test of 1.2613. A move beyond 1.2613 could result in a retest of the 200-day moving average and resistance at 1.2800. Conversely, if wedge resistance proves strong, bears might aim for a return to wedge support, currently around 1.2400. FTSE 100 futures also exhibit interesting chart patterns, reversing sharply from record highs earlier Thursday to form a key reversal daily candle. This move was accompanied by a notable increase in trading volume, reinforcing the price signal. For now, the price remains within a rising wedge, implying that the bearish near-term signal might not necessarily translate into a prolonged downward trend. While momentum signals from RSI (14) and MACD show early signs of weakening, they haven't turned definitively bearish, suggesting caution when evaluating trading setups. Minor support lies at 8708.5, with wedge support around 8670 as the next crucial level. A clear break below the latter could encourage bears to target a reversal towards support at 8489. Conversely, a return above Thursday's highs would warrant maintaining a bullish outlook





