Bioengineered Teeth: A Step Closer to Replacing Lost Teeth

Researchers at Tufts University have successfully grown bioengineered teeth in mini pigs, offering a promising avenue for tooth replacement in humans.

Researchers have made a breakthrough in the field of tooth replacement by successfully implanting a mixture of human and pig tooth cells in the jaws of mini pigs. This innovative approach, detailed in a December 27 study, could potentially offer a lasting solution for individuals who have lost adult teeth, exceeding the lifespan of current titanium implants.

The research team at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine combined cells from the enamel of pig teeth and the dental pulp of human teeth, along with other human cells, onto a specialized scaffold. These bioengineered tooth bud constructs were then implanted into the mandibles of adult Yucatan minipigs. After a growth period of 2 or 4 months, the researchers observed the formation of tooth-like tissues, including layers resembling dentin and cementum. While these bioengineered teeth are not yet fully developed, the researchers remain optimistic about their future potential. 'They're not beautifully formed teeth yet,' said Pamela Yelick, one of the lead researchers. 'But we're optimistic that one day we will be able to create a functional biological tooth substitute that can get into people who need tooth replacement.' This research represents a significant step forward in the field of bioengineering, paving the way for the development of sustainable and functional tooth replacements. Further research is needed to refine the technique and ensure its safety and efficacy for human use





