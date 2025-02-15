The Alamo Expands Spanish-Language Tours to Seven Days a Week

The Alamo, a historic mission and battle site in Texas, is increasing accessibility for Spanish-speaking visitors by offering guided tours in Spanish seven days a week.

The Alamo , the iconic Texas mission and battle site, is expanding its Spanish-language guided tours to seven days a week. This initiative builds on the success of the tours' initial launch in September and reaffirms the Alamo 's commitment to making the site accessible to visitors from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds.

Spanish-language tours are now offered twice daily at 11:15 am and 2:15 pm, led by expert guides who provide a narrative of the diverse stories of the people who lived, fought, and died at the Alamo. The tours are priced at $48 for adults and $38 for children and can be reserved online. Previously, the guided tours in Spanish were provided at 10:15 am Wednesday through Sunday. The expansion of the tours highlights the Alamo's dedication to honoring its deep Spanish and Mexican heritage while sharing its story with a global audience. 'The Alamo is the cultural hearth of Texas, and we are committed to ensuring that visitors from all walks of life have access to its history and legacy,' said Kate Rogers, executive director of the Alamo Trust. 'By expanding our Spanish-language guided tours, we're making Texas' top tourist destination even more inclusive and welcoming, in alignment with our mission to preserve and share the full story of the Alamo.' The Alamo also offers audio tours in multiple languages, further enhancing its accessibility to a wider range of visitors.This expansion signifies a significant step towards inclusivity and cultural understanding at one of Texas' most treasured historical landmarks. The Alamo Trust's dedication to providing diverse perspectives and engaging experiences for all visitors solidifies its position as a leading institution in preserving and sharing Texas' rich history





