Asteroid 2024 YR4: Impact Probability Rises, but Experts Remain Calm

The probability of the 2024 YR4 asteroid colliding with Earth has increased, but experts say this was an expected development and there is no cause for alarm. The asteroid, which was discovered in late 2024, is currently considered the most dangerous near-Earth object by NASA.

The probability of the 2024 YR4 asteroid hitting Earth has increased from 1 percent to 2.3 percent, but experts say this was expected and are not worried. Discovered on December 27, 2024, the asteroid is estimated to be between 130 and 300 feet wide and is currently listed as the most dangerous near- Earth object by NASA . Its impact would have the force of a nuclear bomb. If it does collide with Earth , the predicted impact date is December 22, 2032, at approximately 2:00 p.m. UTC.

In a February 7 update, NASA announced the probability of 2024 YR4 hitting Earth had risen from roughly 1.2 percent to 2.3 percent. Despite this increase, there is still a 97.7 percent chance of the asteroid missing Earth. David Rankin, an asteroid hunter who identified 2024 YR4 in archival images before its official discovery, stated that this rise in collision probability was anticipated and believes it will decrease again soon as more data about the asteroid's orbit becomes available. He emphasized that there is no need for public concern at this time. NASA researchers echoed this sentiment, stating that as more observations of the asteroid's orbit are gathered, the impact probability will become clearer. They explained that it is possible 2024 YR4 could be removed from the NASA JPL asteroid risk list as a potential impact hazard, as has happened with many other objects previously listed. Alternatively, the impact probability could continue to increase





