Another U.S. Citizen Detained in Moscow Over Cannabis Gummies

A 28-year-old American was arrested at Vnukovo Airport in Moscow for allegedly carrying cannabis gummies. He faces potential prison time for smuggling narcotics.

A U.S. citizen, 28 years old, was detained at Vnukovo Airport in Moscow on February 7th after a K-9 unit with the Russia n Federal Customs Service detected something in his luggage. According to Russia 's TASS news agency, the individual had arrived in Russia from Istanbul. A chemical analysis of the contents revealed the presence of narcotic substances from the cannabinoid group, as reported by TASS, citing the customs service. The man reportedly claimed that his U.S.

doctor had prescribed the gummies, which were later identified as cannabis gummies. He has been charged with smuggling narcotic drugs into the country and faces a potential sentence of five to ten years in prison. This incident follows the high-profile case of Marc Fogel, another U.S. citizen who was detained on drug charges in Russia four years ago. Fogel was released on Tuesday in a prisoner exchange for Russian prisoner Alexander Vinnik, who had been detained by the U.S. government on cryptocurrency fraud charges. Fogel's plane landed safely in the U.S. on Tuesday night. Fogel, a history teacher from Pennsylvania, had been serving a 14-year prison sentence after his arrest in August 2021 at a Russian airport for possession of drugs, which his family and supporters maintained were medically prescribed marijuana. His case drew international attention and highlighted the increasing tensions between the U.S. and Russia regarding the treatment of Americans detained on charges involving drugs. This incident echoes the case of WNBA player Brittney Griner, who was released from Russia in 2022 after spending eight months in detention for possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis-derived oils. She too was detained at a Moscow airport upon her return to Russia to play in a basketball league.The incidents involving Fogel, Griner, and this recent case underscore the complexities and risks associated with travel to Russia, particularly for U.S. citizens. The stringent drug laws in Russia and the potential for harsh penalties serve as a stark reminder for travelers to be extremely cautious about any substances they bring into the country. The U.S. State Department acknowledged the reports of the citizen's detention but declined to provide further comment





