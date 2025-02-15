US Citizen Detained in Moscow Airport for Alleged Cannabis Gummies

A U.S. citizen was detained in Moscow after Russian authorities discovered suspected cannabis gummies in his luggage. The incident comes after the recent release of another American citizen, Marc Fogel, from Russian prison in a prisoner swap deal.

A U.S. citizen was detained at Vnukovo Airport in Moscow on February 7 after a K-9 unit with the Russian Federal Customs Service detected suspected cannabis gummies in his luggage. According to Russia's TASS news agency, the 28-year-old American had arrived in Russia from Istanbul. A chemical analysis confirmed the presence of narcotic substances from the cannabinoid group. The man reportedly claimed that his U.S. doctor had prescribed the gummies.

He faces charges of smuggling narcotic drugs into the country, which could result in a prison sentence of five to 10 years. Meanwhile, another U.S. citizen, Marc Fogel, was released from Russian custody on Tuesday after serving four years of a 14-year sentence for drug possession. Fogel was arrested in August 2021 at a Russian airport for carrying what his family and supporters said were medically prescribed marijuana products. His release came in exchange for Alexander Vinnik, a Russian prisoner held by the U.S. government on cryptocurrency fraud charges. Fogel's plane landed safely in the U.S. on Tuesday night. His release follows the case of WNBA player Brittney Griner, who was detained in Russia for eight months in 2022 for possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis-derived oils. Griner was also apprehended at a Moscow airport upon returning to play in a Russian basketball league.





