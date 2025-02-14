US Citizen Detained in Moscow for Cannabis-Laced Marmalade

A 28-year-old American national was arrested in Moscow for carrying cannabis-infused marmalade in his luggage. Russian customs officials intercepted the traveler upon his arrival from Istanbul.

A 28-year-old US citizen was apprehended by Russian customs officials at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport for possessing cannabis-infused marmalade, as reported by the Russian state-owned news agency TASS. On February 7th, Russian customs officers detained the American traveler upon his arrival from Istanbul. During the routine inspection, a drug-sniffing dog named Eureka alerted officials to one of the man's bags.

Upon further examination, inspectors discovered two plastic jars and a Ziploc bag containing candy. Subsequent chemical analysis confirmed the presence of cannabinoids, the psychoactive compounds found in cannabis, within the confectionery items. As a consequence of this discovery, Russian authorities have initiated a criminal case against the US citizen. The potential penalties for this offense include a prison term ranging from 5 to 10 years and a substantial fine of up to 1 million rubles ($10,884). CNN is currently attempting to reach out to the US State Department for comment on this matter





