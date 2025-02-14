Aaron Rodgers's Jets Tenure Ends After Disappointing Two Years

New York Jets announce they are moving on from Aaron Rodgers after two seasons marked by injury and inconsistent performance. The team's Super Bowl drought continues as they search for a new quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers 's disappointing two-year stint with the New York Jets has come to an end. The team announced Thursday that they are moving on from the 41-year-old quarterback for the upcoming season. While Rodgers hasn't publicly stated whether he plans to continue playing in his 21st NFL season, the Jets informed him last week of their decision to seek a different quarterback.

In a joint statement, Jets chairman Woody Johnson and CEO Christopher Johnson expressed gratitude for Rodgers' leadership, passion, and dedication during his time with the team. They emphasized the importance of having this conversation now to provide clarity for both parties and allow for proper planning for their respective futures. The Jets will face a $49 million dead money charge next season if Rodgers isn't designated a post-June 1 cut, which would allow them to spread out the charge over two years. If they choose to make that designation, Rodgers would remain on their roster until the start of the new league year on March 12, carrying a $23.5 million salary cap charge. Rodgers was traded to the Jets in April 2023 after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, aiming to help the franchise end its Super Bowl drought dating back to 1968. However, things didn't go as planned. Rodgers's debut season was cut short after just four snaps due to a torn left Achilles tendon, crushing the Jets' Super Bowl aspirations. He returned to start every game the following season but faced struggles with consistency and results. The Jets finished with a 5-12 record, and Rodgers's tenure with the team ended with six wins in 18 starts. Rodgers's 28 touchdown passes and 3,897 yards passing both rank third for a single season in franchise history. However, he encountered limited mobility upon his return and suffered multiple leg injuries, including a significant hamstring issue. The Jets' offense struggled under Rodgers's leadership, the defense faltered, and the team's poor performance resulted in the dismissals of general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh mid-season. In his final appearance with the Jets, Rodgers threw a season-high four touchdown passes in a victory over Miami on January 5th. This vintage performance offered a glimpse of what could have been for Rodgers and the Jets. Last offseason, Rodgers made headlines for missing mandatory minicamp and taking a trip to Egypt while recovering from his injury. He was even mentioned as a potential vice presidential candidate by Robert Kennedy Jr. during Kennedy's presidential campaign. Despite these distractions, Rodgers maintained his focus on football and completing his comeback with a successful season. The Jets acquired his close friend and former Packers teammate Davante Adams in hopes of bolstering the offense. However, the franchise now faces the task of finding a new quarterback while Rodgers contemplates his next move. He expressed his desire to take a mental break before making a decision on his playing future. Reports indicate that Rodgers met with the Jets in New Jersey last Sunday and was informed of their plans





