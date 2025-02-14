Joann Fabrics to Close Multiple Northeast Ohio Stores, Leaving Shoppers and Employees Disappointed

Joann Fabrics is closing several stores in Northeast Ohio, including locations in Lakemore, Bath, Hudson, Medina, North Olmsted, Mayfield Heights, East Liverpool, New Philadelphia, Niles, and Youngstown. The closures have left shoppers and employees dismayed. Customers express their love for the stores and the personal shopping experience they provide. Economist Amanda Weinstein highlights the impact of the closures on the local economy and suggests that Joann needs to focus on online presence and store restructuring.

Melissa Claus of Tallmadge, Ohio, a regular shopper at the Joann Fabrics store in Lakemore , expressed her sadness over the impending closure, stating, 'I like the store because you can actually go and feel the products.' The Lakemore location is one of several Joann stores in Northeast Ohio facing closure, joining others in Bath, Hudson (on Joann's headquarters campus), Medina, North Olmsted, Mayfield Heights, East Liverpool, New Philadelphia, Niles, and Youngstown.

Claus shared her disappointment, revealing that she took to Facebook and texted friends, lamenting the loss.Jody Tomei, an Akron resident, echoed Claus's sentiments, emphasizing that the closure of these local Joann stores will disproportionately affect older customers who rely on them for fabric, arts, and crafts supplies. Tomei pointed out that many older women use these stores for quilting and crafting blankets for children's hospitals.Joann representatives declined on-camera interviews with News 5 but released a statement attributing the decision to close approximately 500 stores nationwide to 'the ongoing Chapter 11 process and our efforts to maximize the value of the business.' They acknowledged the difficulty of the decision and its impact on employees, customers, and communities. The company emphasized that the closure was a strategic move to 'right-size our store footprint' and ensure a path forward.Economist Amanda Weinstein commented on the closures, highlighting the company's history, starting as a single storefront in Cleveland, evolving into Joann Fabrics in the 1960s, and eventually reaching over 800 stores across the country. Weinstein stressed that the loss of these local stores will lead to job losses and vacant storefronts, negatively impacting the local economy. She believes Joann needs to focus on strengthening its online presence and restructuring its remaining stores. Weinstein suggested that the company could explore a buyer or implement significant changes to increase its in-store appeal. While the fate of the company remains uncertain, with the possibility of a sale being explored, Weinstein expressed concern that the entire company might eventually collapse, resulting in widespread job losses. Claus shared her hope that there wouldn't be further job cuts and expressed her empathy for the employees at the Lakemore store, who learned about the closure through the news, with no prior notice





