Aaron Jones Predicts Aaron Rodgers Will Bounce Back After Jets

Former Packers running back, Aaron Jones, believes Aaron Rodgers will not retire after leaving the Jets, and predicts a strong comeback season for the quarterback.

Former Green Bay Packers running back, Aaron Jones , believes that despite reports of Aaron Rodgers ' departure from the New York Jets in 2025, the 41-year-old quarterback's career is far from over. Jones, who played alongside Rodgers for six seasons at Lambeau Field, expressed his confidence in Rodgers' ability to bounce back from a challenging stint with the Jets . \Jones stated, 'Now, he's really going to have a chip on his shoulder.

He's going to go out and show that, 'You guys made the wrong decision. I got a lot of ball left and we're going to be good.'' He acknowledged that some fans might doubt Rodgers' potential, considering his struggles with the Jets in 2023 and 2024, which saw him miss most of the 2023 season and record his worst-ever quarterback rating as a full-time starter in 2024. However, Jones remains optimistic, stating, 'I feel like he's still got a lot to prove.' \Meanwhile, Jones, who is a pending free agent, expressed his desire to return to the Minnesota Vikings. However, he also recognized the possibility of joining a new team, similar to Rodgers' impending move.





