Zelenskyy Calls for European Army, Warns Against Trump-Putin Talks Without Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges Europe to bolster its defenses and creates a united front against Russia's aggression. He warns against potential negotiations between U.S. and Russian leaders excluding Ukraine, calling it a dangerous proposition. Zelenskyy also highlights the need for concrete security guarantees from Western allies before engaging in talks with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a powerful call for a European army during the Munich Security Conference, emphasizing the continent's need for self-sufficiency and united defense against external threats. He warned that Russia was not genuinely prepared for dialogue aimed at credible peace talks , citing intelligence indicating Moscow's plans to deploy troops to Belarus in the summer under the guise of training exercises.

Zelenskyy labeled Belarus a 'new Russian province,' posing a direct danger to neighboring NATO countries. \Zelenskyy stressed the urgency for Europe to become its own protector, stating, 'We must build the armed forces of Europe, so that Europe's future depends only on Europeans and decisions on Europe are made in Europe.' He acknowledged the possibility of wavering U.S. support for European security, urging the continent to rely on its own strength. Zelenskyy also expressed concerns about a potential meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin without Ukraine's involvement, characterizing it as 'very dangerous.'\Zelenskyy met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance to discuss the prospects of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal. However, he insisted on 'security guarantees' from Western allies, particularly the U.S., before any negotiations with Putin could commence. He asserted that Russia, in its current state, requires war to maintain its grip on power and therefore could not provide genuine security assurances. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy continued to advocate for Ukraine's NATO membership, stating, 'I also will not take NATO membership for Ukraine off the table.' He proposed a new NATO-like defense system running along Ukraine's eastern border, encompassing Belarus, Finland, and the Baltic states, which he deemed the 'strongest security line for all of us in Europe.' He acknowledged the challenges of joining NATO, given Putin's influence on the alliance's decisions.





