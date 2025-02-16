Yellowstone's Series Finale Earns Franchise's Lowest Rating on IMDb

The highly anticipated finale of the hit neo-Western drama 'Yellowstone' fell short of expectations, earning a record-low rating on IMDb. Despite a commendable effort by creator Taylor Sheridan and his team to wrap up the sprawling narratives, Kevin Costner's early departure and the condensed timeframe left many viewers unsatisfied.

Although initially planned to be longer, the hit neo-Western drama Yellowstone concluded with its season 5 finale, which unfortunately earned a dubious distinction within the Yellowstone franchise. Each season of Yellowstone and its spinoffs prior to the back half of season 5 garnered generally positive reviews across various platforms.

However, the sprawling six episodes that brought the show to a definitive end were met with mixed reviews for a multitude of reasons, nearly all stemming from Kevin Costner's early departure from the series. Costner exited to pursue his passion project, the epic four-part Western drama series Horizon: An American Saga, essentially accelerating the narrative of Yellowstone. It's widely accepted that the ultimate conclusion to the series unfolded as intended, with Kayce Dutton fulfilling the 1883 prophecy and selling the land of the Yellowstone Ranch to Thomas Rainwater and the Broken Rock Tribe. Most Yellowstone fans also believe that John Dutton was always destined for a violent end, but the aftermath of his off-screen death resulted in an unwanted record for the series finale.The narrative for Costner's solitary cowboy character, Hayes Ellison, in Horizon is setting him up for a tragic demise, mirroring the fate of Yellowstone's patriarch, John Dutton. However, Taylor Sheridan's shows, particularly Yellowstone, are renowned for their powerful season finales. 1883, with its single season, saw its finale among the highest-rated episodes of Sheridan's work on IMDb. Conversely, the Yellowstone series finale carries the unfortunate distinction of being the lowest-rated finale among all Yellowstone seasons, including its spin-offs. While IMDb is not the ultimate arbiter of quality, it provides a valuable reflection of the general public's sentiment towards a specific episode or film. IMDb's score summarizes the ratings of its registered users using a weighted average, and with a substantial registered user base, it offers a fairly accurate representation of the consensus. IMDb also boasts granular data on individual episodes compared to an entire season, a feature not as prominent on other platforms. Why did Yellowstone's series finale achieve the franchise's lowest finale rating? With Kevin Costner's mid-season 5 departure and no prior setup for his abrupt exit, it was always going to be an uphill battle for Sheridan and his writers to deliver a completely satisfying conclusion to the narratives that had unfolded over four and a half seasons of television. Constrained by just six expansive episodes to wrap everything up, Yellowstone had to address the murder of John Dutton, resolve the deadly conflict between Jamie and Beth, write off all the ranchers, and fulfill the 1883 prophecy. Despite a commendable effort by Sheridan and his team, the final six episodes ultimately fell short of expectations. While everything was neatly tied up, down to each rancher receiving a farewell, it wasn't enough to salvage the disappointing finale. The upcoming Yellowstone spin-offs, such as 6666 and Beth & Rip's series, are likely to delve into some of the events of the season 5 finale, offering familiar faces and perhaps providing some closure. However, this won't erase the sting of the underwhelming series finale of the flagship Yellowstone show, which ultimately led to the record-breaking low IMDb rating.





