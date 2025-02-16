Yellowstone's Series Finale Earns Franchise's Lowest IMDb Rating

The hit neo-Western drama Yellowstone concluded its run with the season 5 finale, unfortunately setting a new record for the franchise's lowest-rated finale on IMDb. The exit of Kevin Costner, coupled with the pressure to wrap up multiple storylines in a limited timeframe, contributed to the mixed reception.

Although initially planned for a longer run, the hit neo-Western drama Yellowstone concluded with its season 5 finale, unfortunately setting a new, undesirable record within the Yellowstone franchise. Every season of Yellowstone and its spinoffs prior to the latter half of season 5 garnered generally positive reviews across various platforms.

However, the six oversized episodes that marked the series' final curtain call were met with mixed reactions for a plethora of reasons, almost all stemming from Kevin Costner's early exit from the show. Costner departed to pursue his passion project, the epic four-part Western drama series Horizon: An American Saga, essentially accelerating Yellowstone's conclusion. While widely accepted that the ultimate ending aligned with the intended narrative, with Kayce Dutton fulfilling the 1883 prophecy and transferring the Yellowstone Ranch to Thomas Rainwater and the Broken Rock Tribe, most Yellowstone fans anticipated John Dutton's violent demise. However, the repercussions of his off-screen death resulted in an unwelcome record for the series finale.Taylor Sheridan's productions, particularly Yellowstone, are renowned for their compelling season finales. 1883, for instance, despite its single season, concluded with one of Sheridan's highest-rated episodes on IMDb. Conversely, the Yellowstone series finale unfortunately carries the dubious distinction of being the lowest-rated finale across all Yellowstone seasons, including the spin-offs. Although IMDb is not the ultimate arbiter of a show's quality, it provides a valuable glimpse into the general public's perception of a specific episode or film. The IMDb score reflects a weighted average of ratings from registered users, and the platform boasts a substantial user base, making its score a relatively accurate representation of the consensus.Furthermore, IMDb offers granular data on individual episodes, surpassing the typical season-wide focus of other platforms. The series finale's low rating can be attributed to the near-impossible task of crafting a completely satisfying conclusion given Kevin Costner's mid-season departure and the lack of prior setup for his exit. With only six extended episodes to tie up loose ends, Yellowstone had to address John Dutton's murder, resolve Jamie and Beth's deadly conflict, conclude the ranchers' storylines, and fulfill the 1883 prophecy. Despite Sheridan and his team's commendable effort, the final six episodes fell short of expectations. While every narrative arc was neatly resolved, including fitting send-offs for each rancher, it couldn't fully compensate for the underwhelming series finale. It's plausible that upcoming Yellowstone spinoffs, such as 6666 and the Beth & Rip series, will delve into certain aspects of the season 5 finale, potentially reintroducing familiar faces. However, this unlikely to erase the disappointing impact of the flagship Yellowstone's final episode, which ultimately resulted in the record-breaking low IMDb score





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

YELLOWSTONE TAYLOR SHERIDAN KEVIN COSTNER SERIES FINALE IMBD RATINGS SPINOFFS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

1 Key Yellowstone Character Was Missing From John Dutton III's FuneralKevin Costner as John-Dutton from Yellowstone and Jimmy Hurdstrom in his 6666 shirt in Yellowstone

Read more »

IMDb Founder Col Needham Steps Down as CEOAfter 35 years, IMDb founder and CEO Col Needham is stepping down to become executive chair. Nikki Santoro, IMDb's chief operating officer, will take over as CEO. Needham started the database that became IMDb in 1990 and oversaw major changes, including the launch of IMDbPro and an age-hiding feature for professionals. Santoro joined IMDb in 2016 and has been instrumental in expanding the site's database and developing IMDbPro.

Read more »

New Spider-Man Animated Series Star Was Nervous His Series Would Be “Annoying & Woke”Comic Book Movies, News, & Digital Comic Books

Read more »

10 highest-rated movies on IMDb, rankedThe highest-rated IMDb movies span every genre, era, and style imaginable, with the very best including The Shawshank Redemption and The Godfather.

Read more »

IMDb Founder Col Needham Steps Down, Nikki Santoro Takes the ReinsAfter 35 years as CEO, Col Needham is stepping down from IMDb, with chief operating officer Nikki Santoro succeeding him. Needham will transition to the role of founder and executive chair. Santoro, who joined IMDb in 2016, is credited with driving growth and enhancing IMDb's products and services.

Read more »

IMDb Founder Col Needham Steps Down as CEO, Nikki Santoro Takes OverCol Needham, founder and CEO of IMDb, is stepping down after 35 years. He will transition to the role of executive chair while Nikki Santoro, current COO, becomes the new CEO. Needham founded the website in 1990 and oversaw its growth and major changes, including the launch of IMDbPro. Santoro joined IMDb in 2016 and has played a key role in expanding the site's database and developing IMDbPro.

Read more »