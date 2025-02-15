Winter Storm Warning Issued for 27 States, with Up to 2 Feet of Snow Expected

A major winter storm is set to impact a significant portion of the United States, with up to 2 feet of snow predicted in some areas. The storm is expected to bring freezing temperatures, hazardous road conditions, and potential power outages. Authorities are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel and prepare for the possibility of disruptions.

Winter weather warnings have been issued for 27 states, with up to 2 feet of snow anticipated. Freezing temperatures present health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups like infants and older adults. Snow can disrupt travel and create hazardous driving conditions, while winter storms can also lead to power outages .The winter storm warnings cover Idaho, Utah, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, New York, Vermont, Michigan, Maine, and New Hampshire.

Meanwhile, winter weather advisories have been issued in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, Illinois, Iowa, Montana, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Massachusetts, Maryland, and West Virginia.Several western states are preparing for heavy snowfall. Oregon's mountain ranges, including the Cascades, could receive up to 20 inches of snow. Wyoming's Sierra Madre and Snowy Ranges anticipate 6 to 10 inches, with higher elevations receiving more. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are expected in these areas, creating whiteout conditions and making outdoor activities unsafe. Colorado's mountain regions, including the Northern and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, are also expecting significant snowfall, with up to 5 additional inches in some areas. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph could cause tree branches to fall, adding further hazards. Other regions of Colorado, such as the Eastern San Juan and Sawatch Mountains, are also in line for significant snowfall and winds through Saturday. Wyoming might experience some of the heaviest snowfall, with certain locations receiving up to 2 feet.In states like New York, Vermont, Michigan, and Maine, snowfall accumulations are projected to range from 6 to 13 inches, with some areas potentially exceeding this total. In Maine and New Hampshire, a mix of snow, sleet, and ice is forecast, creating hazardous driving conditions through Monday morning. In these regions, snow and sleet totals could reach up to 12 inches. Travel disruptions are anticipated to be widespread, with authorities urging people to avoid unnecessary travel. Blowing snow, whiteout conditions, and icy roads will make driving treacherous, particularly in mountainous regions and along highways. Those who must travel are advised to carry emergency supplies such as food, water, blankets, and flashlights. Power outages are also a concern, with strong winds and heavy snow potentially knocking down power lines. For those using generators, it is crucial to operate them outdoors and away from windows to avoid the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning





