Winter Storm Impacts Arizona with Rain, Snow, and Strong Winds

A winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona, with heavy accumulations expected in higher elevations. Dangerous driving conditions are possible due to icy roads, blowing snow, and strong winds. Valley temperatures will remain chilly but are expected to warm up over the weekend.

Rain and snow are falling across Arizona this morning as a winter storm moves through the state. Valley showers are likely to be sporadic, with some areas experiencing no precipitation while others could receive up to a quarter of an inch of rain. Snow levels are expected to remain between 6,000 and 7,000 feet. Flagstaff and parts of the Mogollon Rim could see two to six inches of snow, prompting Winter Weather Advisories in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.

The Grand Canyon region anticipates even heavier snowfall, with Winter Storm Warnings in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. Jacob Lake could accumulate up to a foot of snow, while the north rim of the Grand Canyon might receive almost a foot and a half. Roads in these areas are likely to become slick and icy, potentially impassable. Blowing snow will reduce visibility, creating hazardous driving conditions. Motorists traveling in these regions tonight and Friday are advised to carry an emergency kit.Strong winds are also impacting the state. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Mohave County through Friday morning, with gusts potentially reaching 50 mph. A Blowing Dust Advisory and Wind Advisory for Graham County will be in effect from noon until 7 p.m. tonight, with wind gusts up to 45 mph. Conditions in the Valley are expected to improve just in time for Valentine's Day dinner plans on Friday night, although temperatures will remain chilly in the upper 50s to mid-60s. A warming trend is anticipated over the weekend as high pressure returns, pushing Valley temperatures back into the upper 70s by Presidents Day





