Winter Sowing: A Simple and Sustainable Way to Start Your Garden

Learn about winter sowing, a low-maintenance technique for planting seeds in upcycled containers, mimicking nature's process. Discover how to create your own miniature greenhouses and give your seedlings a head start.

Winter sowing is an easy, low-maintenance technique for planting seeds in miniature, makeshift greenhouses that you can make yourself from upcycled materials. And it may even be better than nurturing seeds indoors. Left to their own accord, seeds would drop to the ground in late summer or autumn, survive winter, then germinate when the soil and air temperatures are optimal.

So why not mimic nature by creating your own, albeit somewhat controlled, version of the process? Forget the heat mats and grow lights. The only materials and equipment you'll need for winter sowing are suitable containers, potting mix and a little creativity. Any food-safe container with a lid that can hold roughly 3 inches of potting mix will do. Plastic milk and water jugs are popular choices, as are takeout containers and clamshell salad packages. If using plastic jugs, poke holes in the bottom for drainage, then cut them roughly in half horizontally, but not all the way through (allow a section to remain connected to serve as a hinge). If using shallow, lidded containers, also poke a few holes in their lids for ventilation. For jugs, holes in the top aren't necessary; instead, you will be leaving their caps off. Add 3 inches of moistened seed-starting mix to shallow containers or the bottom halves of jugs. Avoid using garden soil, which is too dense for seedlings and may harbor pathogens that could threaten their health.Plant your seeds in the mix, following the depth recommended on their package labels, and snap on container lids or, if using jugs, use duct tape to affix the top and bottom sections back together. Use a permanent marker to label each container with the type of seed sown within it. You might think you'll remember which is which come spring, but trust me – you won't.I'm gearing up to sow tomatoes, beets, herbs and zinnias, among others, in a couple of weeks. But instead of allowing all of them to be started indoors, like my tomatoes and zinnias, are best started indoors (or outdoors after the danger of frost has passed) because their sprouts are too tender to withstand low temperatures. Winter sowing allows me to take advantage of the natural cycle and give my seedlings a head start before they need to be transplanted into the garden.





