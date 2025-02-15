Astrologer Valerie Mesa reveals which legendary 'SNL' cast member you're most like based on your zodiac sign. From Matt Foley's Aries energy to Roseanne's Sagittarius bluntness, find out your 'SNL' soulmate.

Saturday Night Live, known for its wacky original characters who take a sketch from hilarious to truly iconic in pop culture, has spawned a universe of unforgettable personalities. But which iconic SNL character are you, based on your zodiac sign? Astrologer Valerie Mesa reveals which legendary cast member you're most like according to your star sign. Aries: Matt Foley ' Matt Foley embodies the quintessential Aries energy,' Mesa says.

'His fiery enthusiasm sees Matt diving headfirst into chaos,' and adds his 'constant outbursts and boundless energy — even if it means screaming at a bunch of teenagers to get their lives together — truly makes him the ultimate Aries.' Taurus: Gene 'Taurus placements are best known to keep things consistent no matter what,' emulating Gene's commitment to making the cowbell sound happen 'by any means necessary.' Mesa adds that 'he's not about to let anyone stop him from delivering that extra cowbell.' Gemini: Stefon and 'The Gemini duo captures the duality and mercurial charm of the Air sign with their non-stop banter, ever-changing personalities and constant mischief,' Mesa says. 'It's no surprise since Geminis are known for their quick wit and ability to adapt to any situation.' Cancer: Stefon 'Cancer placements, Mesa explains that Stefon has a love for drama and over-the-top tendencies 'to make everything seem way worse than it is.' She adds that the 'Water sign is ruled by their emotions and Stefon is always eager to spill the drama and all the best gossip around.'' Leo: 'Everything from her constant thirst for attention, not to mention the need to one-up every single person in the room, resembles the shadow side of this theatrical Fire sign,' Mesa says. 'The world is her stage, and she’s here to perform — even if her storytelling is a bit exaggerated.' Virgo: 'This Earth sign is most likely the person to bring up the one thing that could go wrong in an otherwise happy situation,' Mesa explains. 'And though Virgo’s critical eye is all about solutions and improvement, they have the unfortunate knack of being a total mood killer at times.' Libra: Domingo 'Mesa says that as a 'Venusian and the ultimate smooth talker, Domingo knows how to win women over with his suave demeanor, even if they’re engaged to be married.' She adds, 'This Venus-ruled sign has a knack for charming those around them, and Domingo steals hearts without ever breaking a sweat.' Scorpio: Mr. Robinson 'Scorpios are all about pushing boundaries and exploring the raw side of life and Mr. Robinson does exactly that, with his sarcasm, suspicion and gritty worldviews. Mesa adds that 'since Eddie Murphy is also born with a Scorpio moon, that makes him all the more comfortable in this taboo-like character.' Sagittarius: Roseanne 'Roseanne's'blunt, no-nonsense approach to life and a knack for making everything a lot worse than it needs to be' resonates closely with Sagittarius placements. Mesa says this 'no-filter reporter’s harsh approach is part of her charm' especially since 'this Fire sign is known for its brutal honesty if it consists of embarrassing themselves on national TV.' Capricorn: Opera Man 'Capricorns are best known for upholding tradition and structure, and 'Opera Man's over-the-top commitment to keeping up appearances (with his iconic cape) resembles this hardworking sign.' 'Dressed like Dracula, Opera Man goes above and beyond to capture the timeless tradition of opera while staying committed to his craft — no matter how absurd it gets,' Mesa adds.' Aquarius: Beldar 'Governed by Uranus, this Air sign is eccentric, unconventional and often misunderstood,' she continues. 'Beldar and his family are no exception since they don’t fit into society with all the Earthlings.'' Pisces: Beldar's Wife 'Her interactions with extraterrestrials are framed in colorful and hysterical euphemisms, especially when describing her own body with her encounters,' Mesa explains. 'Always a bit too cool for planet Earth, her laid-back, aloof nature fits with the otherworldly qualities of this Water sign.'





