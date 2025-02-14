Weber County Deputy Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

A Weber County Sheriff's deputy, Zachary Anderson, was arrested on January 17th, 2023, facing charges of domestic violence assault and intoxication. The arrest occurred while Anderson was off duty and he has been on administrative leave since the incident. Court documents reveal that the victim, Anderson's wife, claimed to have been struck by him, with officers noting an apparent red mark on her face.

Court documents obtained by FOX 13 News reveal that Sunset Police spoke with the victim in the case who claimed that her husband, Anderson, had hit her. Officers wrote that the victim had an obvious red mark on her face. The arrest of Anderson comes as a shock to many in the community, as he was previously regarded as a respected member of law enforcement. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Sunset Police Department’s investigation into the matter. Anderson is scheduled to appear in court on a later date





