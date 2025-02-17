Veteran Chaplain Faces VA Action Over Sermon Content, Lawyers Cite First Amendment Concerns

A veteran chaplain at a Pennsylvania VA Medical Center is facing potential disciplinary action for a sermon deemed controversial by some hospital staff. His lawyers argue that the VA's response constitutes a violation of his First Amendment rights and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins to take immediate action to eliminate a speech code being imposed by the Veterans Affairs (VA). They are also asking Secretary Collins to ensure that Chaplain Trubey and his colleagues may preach according to the dictates of their conscience. Trubey, who served as an Army Reserve Chaplain and missionary, has been serving as a chaplain at the Coatesville VA Medical Center in Pennsylvania for nearly ten years. In June 2024, as part of his normal duties, Trubey led a worship service in the hospital's chapel, where he preached a sermon from the first chapter of Romans. The theme of the sermon was what happens when culture excludes God. Trubey read from Romans 1 and explained, in accordance with his religious beliefs and in accordance with the teaching of his endorsing body, the Assemblies of God, what the Bible chapters is interpreted to mean. He warned the congregation beforehand that his message might be difficult to hear. During the sermon, some people walked out, but he continued.However, when Chaplain Trubey was cleaning up the chapel after the service, an onsite VA police officer approached him, alleging complaints about his sermon. Chaplain Trubey then informed his supervisor, Chaplain Brynn White, about the situation and was subsequently removed from his duties as chaplain, investigated for several months, and threatened with a mark on his permanent record. He has since returned to his position as a chaplain and is doing his normal duties, but before that he was relegated to what is colloquially known in the hospital as 'nurse jail,' where he was responsible for stocking shelves and doing inventory. While the Coatesville hospital has rescinded its proposed reprimand of the Chaplain, his supervisor has implemented what Trubey sees as an unconstitutional sermon review process and is attempting to change the Chaplain Standard Operating Procedure and Performance Plan to limit the topics on which chaplains can preach. Trubey's lawyers argue that if such a rule was put into effect, this plan would punish chaplains for preaching according to their religious convictions. 'What’s more, the changes to the SOP allow Chaplain White and other supervisors to continue to discriminate against chaplains on the basis of their religious viewpoints simply because they find the viewpoint ‘divisive, cultural, or political,'' the lawyers state in their letter to Secretary Collins. '‘If there is a bedrock principle underlying the First Amendment, it is that the Government may not prohibit the expression of an idea simply because society finds the idea itself offensive or disagreeable,’' the letter said, quoting the Supreme Court case, United States v. Eichman. 'Indeed, the Bible and other religious texts comment extensively on what some people could deem ‘divisive, cultural, or political,’ and chaplains would be hard-pressed to preach a sermon avoiding these topics and giving the viewpoint espoused by their religious text. This opens the door for supervisors to punish chaplains simply for preaching a viewpoint they find offensive.'





