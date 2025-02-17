VA Chaplain Faces Sanctions Over Sermon, Lawyers Cite First Amendment Violations

A Veterans Affairs chaplain is facing action for a sermon he delivered, with his lawyers arguing it violates his First Amendment rights. First Liberty Institute and the Independence Law Center are demanding the removal of a speech code within the VA and protection of chaplains' right to preach according to their conscience.

A Veterans Affairs chaplain is facing alleged sanctions for a sermon he delivered at a veteran's hospital in Pennsylvania. His lawyers contend that these actions violate both the First Amendment and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. In response, First Liberty Institute and the Independence Law Center sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins on behalf of Rusty Trubey, a veteran chaplain at the Coatesville VA Medical Center.

They are demanding immediate action to eliminate a speech code allegedly being imposed by the Veterans Affairs (VA). The letter also requests that Secretary Collins ensure Chaplain Trubey and his colleagues can preach according to their conscience. 'The government has no business censoring anyone's sermon, including military chaplains,' stated Erin Smith, associate counsel at First Liberty Institute. 'This is just the kind of woke policy that we anticipate Secretary Collins wants to purge from the VA.' 'Chaplains do not give up their First Amendment rights in order to serve,' added Randall Wenger of the Independence Law Center. 'Censoring the content of a chaplain's sermon is an unconstitutional violation of their God-given rights to religious freedom and free speech.'Trubey, a former Army Reserve Chaplain and missionary, has served at the Coatesville VA Medical Center in Pennsylvania for nearly a decade. In June 2024, during a regular worship service in the hospital chapel, he delivered a sermon based on the first chapter of Romans. Smith explained that the sermon's theme focused on the consequences of a culture excluding God, interpreting the Bible chapter in accordance with his religious beliefs and the teachings of his endorsing body, the Assemblies of God. Trubey prefaced his sermon, acknowledging that the content might be challenging or uncomfortable for some. However, he emphasized the importance of understanding the 'bad news' to receive the 'good news' of his message. The Bible, according to Romans 1, describes behaviors engaged in by cultures, including homosexual behavior. While some attendees left during the sermon, Trubey continued delivering his message. Afterward, an on-site VA police officer approached Trubey, citing complaints regarding his sermon. Trubey informed his supervisor, Chaplain Brynn White, about the situation. He was subsequently removed from his chaplain duties, investigated for several months, and faced the possibility of a mark on his permanent record. Although the Coatesville hospital has withdrawn its proposed reprimand against the chaplain, his supervisor has implemented what Trubey perceives as an unconstitutional sermon review process. She is attempting to modify the Chaplain Standard Operating Procedure and Performance Plan to restrict the topics chaplains can preach on. Trubey's lawyers argue that such a rule would punish chaplains for preaching according to their religious convictions. They state in the letter to Secretary Collins that the revised SOP allows Chaplain White and other supervisors to discriminate against chaplains based on their religious viewpoints if they deem the viewpoint 'divisive, cultural, or political.'The letter cites the Supreme Court case United States v. Eichman, highlighting that the First Amendment prevents the government from prohibiting the expression of an idea solely because society finds it offensive or disagreeable. It emphasizes that the Bible and other religious texts often address topics considered 'divisive, cultural, or political,' making it challenging for chaplains to deliver sermons without touching upon these subjects. This, the letter argues, opens the door for supervisors to punish chaplains for preaching viewpoints they find offensive





