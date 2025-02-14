USL Unveils Plans for New Top-Tier Soccer League in 2027-28

The United Soccer League (USL) is set to introduce a new Division One men's professional soccer league in the 2027-28 season, challenging Major League Soccer (MLS) as the premier soccer competition in the United States. The USL aims to expand access to top-level soccer, foster a more integrated pathway for players and clubs, and contribute to the growth and sustainability of the sport nationwide.

The United Soccer League ( USL ) is poised to launch a new men's professional soccer league in the 2027-28 season, aiming to establish itself as the top-tier league in the United States. This ambitious move comes as the USL seeks to expand its reach and elevate the sport within the country. Currently, Major League Soccer ( MLS ) holds the sole position as the nation's top-tier soccer league.

The new league, envisioned to encompass 12 to 14 teams, will offer top-level competition to more communities and provide a platform for growth and development for players, clubs, and fans alike. The USL emphasized its commitment to fostering a comprehensive and integrated pathway for clubs and players across its three divisions: the USL Championship (second tier), the USL League One (third tier), and the new Division One league. This strategic alignment aims to create a more cohesive and structured soccer ecosystem within the U.S. Alec Papadakis, CEO of the USL, stated, 'Creating a Division One league is a bold step forward, expanding access to top-tier competition, deepening the connection between our communities and taking another step in aligning with the structure of the global game.'The USL's plans have received preliminary support from U.S. Soccer, the governing body that sets standards for the sport. To gain official sanctioning for the new league, the USL will need to demonstrate that it meets U.S. Soccer's requirements, including a minimum of 12 teams, stadiums with a capacity of 15,000 or more, and a presence in cities with populations exceeding 1 million. Financial viability will also be a crucial factor in the sanctioning process. Paul McDonough, USL President, confirmed that league officials have engaged in discussions with U.S. Soccer, expressing their intention to launch the new league. The process is ongoing, and the USL is committed to fulfilling all necessary criteria for sanctioning.





NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SOCCER USL MLS Professional League Division One USL Championship USL League One Expansion Growth U.S. Soccer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

USL to Launch New Top-Tier Men's Soccer League in 2027-28The United Soccer League (USL) is set to launch a new men's professional soccer league in the 2027-28 season, aiming to become the nation's second top-tier league. The new league will feature 12 to 14 teams and require sanctioning from U.S. Soccer. The USL envisions this league as a key component in a fully integrated player pathway across its three divisions.

Read more »

Comic-Con International to Stay in San Diego Through 2027Comic-Con International, one of San Diego's largest events, will remain in the city through at least 2027 after organizers signed a new agreement. The convention, known for its celebration of creativity and fandom, also serves as a major economic driver for San Diego, generating significant revenue and supporting local businesses.

Read more »

Colts Release 2025-2027 NFL Schedule OutlineThe Indianapolis Colts have unveiled the general structure of their NFL schedule for the next three seasons (2025-2027). Highlights include divisional matchups, crossover games with other conferences, and games against teams based on their final standings.

Read more »

Chile to Boost Copper Production, but Peak Expected in 2027Chile, the world's leading copper producer, aims to increase output to 5.54 million metric tons by 2034, representing a 5.6% rise from 2023. The country anticipates reaching peak production in 2027, mining 6.07 million tons. This increase is attributed to an adjusted methodology used by Cochilco, the state-run copper commission, that provides a more realistic estimate. However, production is projected to decline slightly after 2027 due to aging mines. Despite the expected dip, Chile is poised to maintain its dominance in the copper market, with a projected 27.3% global share by 2034.

Read more »

Polestar will take on the Porsche Macan its seventh model in 2027XXX

Read more »

Comic-Con agrees to stay in San Diego another year, extending until 2027One of San Diego's largest events, Comic-Con International, will remain in the city through at least 2027 as organizers signed a new agreement.

Read more »