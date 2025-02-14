USL to Launch New Top-Tier Men's Soccer League in 2027-28

The United Soccer League (USL) is set to launch a new men's professional soccer league in the 2027-28 season, aiming to become the nation's second top-tier league. The new league will feature 12 to 14 teams and require sanctioning from U.S. Soccer. The USL envisions this league as a key component in a fully integrated player pathway across its three divisions.

The USL, already boasting two existing leagues - the second-tier USL Championship and the third-tier USL League One - will introduce this new league to expand access to elite-level competition and cultivate a more robust soccer ecosystem within the United States.The ambitious endeavor will feature 12 to 14 teams and requires sanctioning from U.S. Soccer, the governing body of soccer in the country. U.S. Soccer mandates specific criteria for top-tier leagues, including a minimum of 12 teams, stadiums with capacities exceeding 15,000 spectators, and a geographical distribution that favors cities with populations of 1 million or more. Financial stability is also a critical requirement for prospective teams. Officials from the USL have reportedly met with U.S. Soccer, garnering their support for the plan. The league is now focused on assembling a comprehensive business model, securing suitable venues, and fulfilling all the necessary regulatory requirements before its official launch. The USL envisions this new league as a cornerstone of a fully integrated pathway for clubs and players across its three divisions. This strategic approach aims to enhance player development, create a more competitive environment, and ultimately elevate the overall quality of soccer in the US. The league anticipates an application process for both existing USL Championship teams and potential new clubs. The new league will adopt a spring-to-fall calendar, mirroring MLS, and will not participate in the college draft. The possibility of implementing a promotion-relegation system is also being explored. The announcement coincides with a period of significant growth and expansion in North American soccer, with the Club World Cup scheduled to take place in the U.S. this summer and the Women's World Cup hosting rights awarded to the US and Canada in 2026.





