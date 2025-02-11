US Pushes Europe to Shoulder More of Ukraine's Burden

As the war in Ukraine enters its third year, the US is seeking to shift more of the financial and military support burden onto its European allies. High-level US officials will meet in Brussels this week to push for a greater European role in managing the conflict and to explore potential resource deals with Ukraine.

delegation, led by high-profile officials like Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy on Ukraine and Russia, will convene in Brussels for a series of high-profile engagements.The centerpiece of these diplomatic efforts will be the 'Ukraine Defense Contact Group' (UDCG) meeting on Wednesday. It is widely anticipated that the U.S. delegation will make a concerted push for European allies to take on a larger share of the financial responsibility for supporting Ukraine. This coincides with a growing sentiment within the U.S. that Europe needs to assume a more prominent role in managing the conflict. Adding to the sense of urgency, President Trump has publicly stated his desire to see Ukraine enter into negotiations for a peace deal, suggesting that he envisions a resolution that involves concessions from Kyiv. These comments have instilled a sense of unease in Ukraine, highlighting the need for Kyiv to demonstrate a willingness to engage in negotiations while simultaneously navigating the delicate balance of securing favorable terms and maintaining its sovereignty. U.S. officials have also indicated that discussions regarding potential resource deals between the U.S. and Ukraine will take place during this week's meetings. The aim is to ensure that the financial cost of supporting Ukraine is shared, with Europe taking a more active role in providing security assistance





