Union Station to Implement TAP-to-Exit Program for Enhanced Security

Starting Tuesday, riders passing through Union Station will be required to TAP their card or scan a valid Metro fare to enter and exit the station. This move comes as part of Metro's ongoing efforts to improve safety and fare compliance.

Starting Tuesday, riders passing through Union Station will be required to TAP their card or scan a valid Metro fare to enter and exit the station. Metro will activate the turnstiles at the historic transportation hub for both the entrances and exits to the B/D (Red and Purple) rail lines as part of its ongoing effort to enhance security and fare compliance.

Earlier this week, the transit agency placed signage at Union Station and distributed brochures in English and Spanish to inform customers about the new requirement. Metro ambassadors and TAP Blue Shirts will be stationed on-site to assist passengers with loading their fares, while representatives for Metro's LIFE -- a fare reduction program -- will help enroll income-qualified riders. This 'education period' will continue through February 25th. During this time, security and law enforcement officers will provide warnings to those without valid fares. However, after February 25th, they will begin issuing citations.This implementation at Union Station marks an expansion of Metro's TAP-to-Exit pilot program, which initially began at the North Hollywood B Line station in May 2024 and subsequently extended to the Downtown Santa Monica E Line station in September. Metro reported a significant 40% decrease in crime and other issues like fights, drug use, and graffiti along the 14 B-Line stations, based on data collected through the Transit Watch app. Metro's Board of Directors approved the program following high-profile violent attacks on its rail and bus system. The program aims to deter unauthorized use and maintain safety. Data collected from law enforcement agencies patrolling Metro rail -- the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and Long Beach Police Department -- revealed that 94% of individuals arrested on the system for violent crimes did not possess a TAP card or had paid their fare. Other public transportation systems, such as BART, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, and the Metropolitan-Atlanta Regional Transit Authority, also utilize fare enforcement programs





ABC7 / 🏆 67. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TAP-To-Exit Union Station Metro Fare Enforcement Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Councilmember Charles Allen responds to “DC Police Union Statement on Unrest at the 4D Station”Welcome to the beautiful life

Read more »

Alison Krauss Returns With Union Station and a New Album 'Paper Airplane'Alison Krauss returns with a new album, 'Paper Airplane,' and her longtime band, Union Station, after a hiatus. The album explores historical themes through contemporary music. Krauss reflects on the album's inspiration, her collaboration with other songwriters, and the band's evolution.

Read more »

Alison Krauss & Union Station Announce New Album, 'The Arcadia'Alison Krauss & Union Station have announced their new album, 'The Arcadia,' set to release March 28th on Down The Road Records. Produced by Alison Krauss & Union Station, the album features songs primarily composed by Robert Lee Castleman, Viktor Krauss, Bob Lucas, JD McPherson and Sarah Siskind. The group has released the first single, 'Looks Like the End of the Road.'

Read more »

Shooting Homicide in Union Station Monday Afternoon (approximately 4:47pm)Welcome to the beautiful life

Read more »

Homicide at Union Station, Suspect SoughtThe Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the parking garage of Union Station. Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect captured on security footage.

Read more »

Restaurant changes continue as Union Station management takes more active roleA dessert bar, a truffle shop and the return of a James Beard Award winner. And that’s not all.

Read more »