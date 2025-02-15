Understanding the Date of Easter

This article explains the calculation behind the date of Easter, highlighting the unique methods used by the church, including the concept of 'ecclesiastical dates' and 'lunar months'.

While the Chicago area is still battling with snow and cold temperatures, a spring holiday will soon be right around the corner. Easter is typically filled with fun activities, and in some years the spring holiday also provides a welcome amount of sunshine and good weather following a long winter in the city and suburbs. This year, Easter will take place on Sunday, April 20.

That is actually one of the latest possible dates that the holiday can occur, but what determines when the holiday is observed? Most of the time, that date is simply the first Sunday following the first full moon after the spring equinox. This year, the spring equinox is on Thursday, March 20, and the dates would line up with April 20 being the date of Easter, but there is a bit of a catch to the calculation. When determining the date of Easter, the church uses what’s known as “ecclesiastical dates,” with the spring equinox always taking place on March 21, regardless of when the astronomical equinox takes place. The church also uses lunar months instead of the Gregorian Calendar to calculate Easter, which adds another layer of complexity.This year, the “Paschal Full Moon” date is April 13, and as a result Easter is on April 20. Next year, the full moon will take place on April 2, meaning Easter will be on April 5





