The Ukrainian Defense Ministry is implementing a new recruitment program that aims to attract men aged 18-24 to serve in the military. Facing manpower shortages due to ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukraine is offering significant financial incentives, including a signing bonus of $24,000 and monthly salaries of up to $2,900, along with benefits like mortgage assistance, education scholarships, and healthcare coverage.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine ’s Defense Ministry is offering new financial and other benefits that it hopes will attract men between ages 18 and 24 to military service, as its short-handed armed forces toil on the front line against Russia’s bigger army. Men in that age group are currently exempt from the country’s draft, which covers men between 25 and 60 years old.

Last spring, Ukraine lowered the conscription age from 27 to 25, but that has failed to replenish ranks or replace battlefield losses. In some eastern areas, as uncertainty has taken root over whether the Trump administration will keep sending vital military aid. The Biden administration had urged Ukraine to Volunteers joining the new program are eligible for a one-time signing fee of 1 million hryvnias (around $24,000) in addition to a monthly salary of 120,000 hryvnias (around $2,900), Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on the ministry’s website late Tuesday. Other benefits include being eligible for a 0% mortgage rate, a government scholarship for higher education, additional health care benefits such as dental care, permission to leave the country after one year of service, and a draft waiver for 12 months after the end of their contract. For example, military personnel engaged in rear guard activities such as command, planning, air defense, supply and logistics start at approximately 30,000 hryvnias ($720) a month, according to public information on the Defense Ministry website. Only soldiers engaging in “direct participation in hostilities” and deployed to the front line are currently eligible for monthly pay of at least 120,000 hryvnias ($2,900)





