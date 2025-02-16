UC San Diego Tritons secures a decisive victory over UC Davis in a Big West Conference matchup. Texas experiences a surge in measles cases, reaching its highest level in nearly 30 years. Elon Musk's attempt to acquire OpenAI is thwarted by the company's board rejecting his $97.4 billion offer.

In a resounding victory for the UC San Diego Tritons, Tyler McGhie led the charge with 22 points and five assists, propelling them to an 85-60 triumph over the UC Davis Aggies. McGhie's stellar performance was complemented by Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones' 16 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Hayden Gray contributed 13 points, showcasing his shooting prowess from beyond the arc with three successful shots out of six attempts. The Tritons' defensive dominance was evident in Gray's four steals.

This victory marked their seventh consecutive win, solidifying their position as a formidable force in the Big West Conference. The Aggies, though outmatched, were spearheaded by Ty Johnson's 14 points and two steals. Nils Cooper added 12 points and eight rebounds for UC Davis, while Pablo Tamba contributed eight points and six rebounds. Meanwhile, in other news, a recent development has occurred in the ongoing saga of the Texas measles outbreak. The number of confirmed cases has risen to 48, marking the state's worst measles outbreak in nearly three decades. Health officials are urging individuals to ensure they are vaccinated against measles to prevent further spread.Adding to the global news landscape, Elon Musk's ambitious bid to acquire the artificial intelligence company OpenAI has been met with an unexpected rejection. The OpenAI board unanimously turned down Musk's $97.4 billion proposal, signaling a significant setback for the tech mogul's plans to reshape the artificial intelligence landscape





