U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath Removed from Position in San Diego

It followed a more traditional process than seen under the Trump administration, where U.S. Attorneys appointed by the previous administration were often quickly replaced by those aligned with the new president's priorities. McGrath had served approximately 16 months in the role after a lengthy confirmation process that spanned over two years. She was nominated by President Biden but faced delays due to the Senate's confirmation process. This more traditional approach contrasted with the Trump administration's swift and decisive removal of U.S. Attorneys in key districts, prioritizing those who would support their law enforcement agenda.McGrath acknowledged the recent events in an email to her office staff, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to serve and highlighting the dedication and resilience she observed within the team. She emphasized the importance of integrity and scrutiny in the pursuit of justice, urging her colleagues to maintain these high standards. Haden, who has served as McGrath's First Assistant for several months, is a seasoned prosecutor with a comprehensive legal background. He holds degrees from University City High School, Stanford University, and the University of San Diego School of Law. Prior to joining the San Diego U.S. Attorney's Office in 2010, Haden served five years as an officer in the Navy. During his tenure in the office, Haden has been actively involved in various areas, including prosecuting general crimes and overseeing units dedicated to major crimes, violent crimes, and human trafficking cases.McGrath's departure comes after a period of significant change and upheaval within the federal judiciary. The Biden administration has been actively shaping the landscape of U.S. Attorney appointments, seeking to align the positions with their policy priorities. McGrath's removal, while somewhat surprising in its timing, reflects the ongoing efforts to ensure that the U.S. Attorney's offices are effectively serving the administration's agenda. Haden's appointment as acting U.S. Attorney marks a significant transition for the Southern District of California, and his leadership will undoubtedly shape the future direction of the office. The Southern District of California remains one of the busiest and most important U.S. Attorney's offices in the nation, handling a wide range of criminal and civil cases. Haden's experience and expertise make him well-suited to navigate the challenges and complexities of this demanding role.





