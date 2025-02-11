Trump Proposes Palestinian Refugee Plan, Reinstate Environmental Standards, and Faces Criticism

Former President Donald Trump met with Jordan's King and Crown Prince, proposing a plan for Palestinian refugees and reinstated environmental standards. He also faced criticism for his book ban policy in Department of Defense schools and his plan to withhold aid from Egypt and Jordan.

Former President Donald Trump met with King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah of Jordan at the White House, proposing a plan for the US to establish a permanent home for Palestinian refugees outside of the Gaza Strip. He suggested working with Jordan and Egypt to build these housing settlements, with the US taking control of Gaza. However, Trump stated that he would consider withholding US aid from Egypt and Jordan if they did not agree to his proposal.

This meeting came amidst other developments. Trump directed EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin to reinstate water standards for various home appliances that he had implemented during his first term, arguing they were revoked by President Biden. He also expressed his intention to sign new orders related to lightbulb standards. Additionally, a poll revealed favorable views of former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, with Trump trailing slightly behind in terms of public approval.On a separate note, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced criticism during a visit to a US military base in Germany. He was booed by a group protesting his recent ban on certain books in Department of Defense schools, particularly those covering subjects like psychology and immigration. Meanwhile, former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced her candidacy for governor of New Mexico, aiming to become the first Native American woman to hold that position. She is considered the frontrunner in the Democratic primary. The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee announced its initial target map for the upcoming election cycle, focusing on 10 states to counter President Trump's agenda and prepare for redistricting. The committee will target state Houses in Virginia and Pennsylvania, and both chambers in Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Alaska.In Paris, Vice President JD Vance declared the US would be the 'gold standard' in AI technology, asserting it would make Americans more productive, prosperous, and free. Pope Francis criticized Trump's mass deportation policy and urged people to reject discriminatory narratives





