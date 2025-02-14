Trump and Modi Meet at the White House to 'Deepen Partnership'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the White House on Thursday, meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss bolstering ties between the two nations. The two leaders emphasized their strong friendship and commitment to closer collaboration in key areas like technology, trade, defense, and energy. Modi also praised Trump's diplomacy in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, stating that India is firmly on the side of peace.

President Donald Trump and the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi, held a press conference at the White House. The Indian Prime Minister's visit to the White House on Thursday appeared to bring 'friends' together. 'We have a great friendship, he and I and our countries, and I think it's only going to get closer,' U.S. President Donald Trump said about Narendra Modi.

Modi arrived at the White House and immediately met with Trump after the president signed a measure to have 'reciprocal' tariffs. 'We had a very unfair system to us,' Trump said in the Oval Office. 'Everybody took advantage of the United States.' The Indian leader said before leaving for Washington that the visit was a chance to 'deepen our partnership' in key areas such as technology, trade, defense, and energy. Before the meeting with Trump, Modi talked with SpaceX founder and top Trump administration official Elon Musk and national security adviser Mike Waltz. Modi is the fourth foreign leader to visit Trump since his inauguration last month, following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Shinzo Abe of Japan, and Jordan's King Abdullah II. Prior to meeting with Trump, Modi sat down with national security adviser Mike Waltz. He also met with billionaire SpaceX founder and top Trump administration official Elon Musk. 'The world had this thinking that India somehow is a neutral country in this whole process,' Modi said, praising Trump for speaking with Russia and Ukraine's leaders on Wednesday. 'But this is not true. India has a side, and that side is of peace.





