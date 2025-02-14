Trump and Modi Meet at the White House: 'Great Friendship' and 'Closer Ties'

President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met at the White House on Thursday, emphasizing the strong friendship between their nations. The meeting focused on deepening cooperation in key areas like technology, trade, defense, and energy.

President Donald Trump and the Prime Minister of the Republic of India , Narendra Modi , held a press conference at the White House . The India n Prime Minister's visit to the White House on Thursday appeared to bring 'friends' together. 'We have a great friendship, he and I and our countries, and I think it's only going to get closer,' U.S. President Donald Trump said about Narendra Modi .

Modi arrived at the White House and immediately met with Trump after the president signed a measure to have 'reciprocal' tariffs. “We had a very unfair system to us,” Trump said in the Oval Office. “Everybody took advantage of the United States.” 'The world had this thinking that India somehow is a neutral country in this whole process,' Modi said, praising Trump for speaking with Russia and Ukraine's leaders on Wednesday. 'But this is not true. India has a side, and that side is of peace.' The Indian leader said before leaving for Washington that the visit was a chance to 'deepen our partnership' in key areas such as technology, trade, defense, and energy. Before the meeting with Trump, Modi talked with SpaceX founder and top Trump administration official Elon Musk and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. Modi is the fourth foreign leader to visit Trump since his inauguration last month, following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and Jordan's King Abdullah II.





