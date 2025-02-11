Travis Barker's Fear of Flying Heightened After Recent Plane Crashes

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who survived a deadly plane crash in 2008, reveals his fear of flying has intensified following recent tragedies. He discusses the emotional toll these events have taken and how he copes with PTSD.

Travis Barker, the renowned drummer for Blink-182, continues to grapple with the trauma of a near-fatal plane crash that occurred in 2008. The incident, which claimed the lives of four passengers, left Barker with severe burns and lasting psychological scars. Despite vowing never to fly again, he recently embarked on a trip to New Orleans for his Run Travis Run event and a performance at the FanDuel x Spotify Super Bowl Party. Barker confessed that recent plane crash es, including a U.S.

Army Black Hawk helicopter colliding with an American Airlines plane and a medical jet crashing in Philadelphia, have intensified his fear. He admitted that these events have made it increasingly difficult to cope with his post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and that he almost canceled his trip to New Orleans. Barker credits the 2008 crash with helping him overcome his addiction to painkillers. His friend and collaborator, Adam 'DJ AM' Goldstein, who also survived the crash, tragically died from a drug overdose a year later. Barker's first flight since the tragedy took place in 2021 when he joined his then-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, and her family for a trip to Cabo, Mexico. The couple married in May 2022 and welcomed their first child together, son Rocky Thirteen Barker, in November 2023. Barker is also a father to son Landon and daughter Alabama from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler. Besides his struggles with flying, Barker finds joy in fatherhood and his successful marriage. He highlights the importance of working out together, date nights, and having a best friend as a partner. Barker recently participated in the FireAid mega-concert, raising over $100 million for Los Angeles fire relief efforts





TRAVIS BARKER PLANE CRASH PTSD FEAR OF FLYING MUSICIAN BLINK-182 KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

