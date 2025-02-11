Travis Barker's Fear of Flying Resurfaces After Recent Plane Crashes

Travis Barker, the Blink-182 drummer, reveals that his past trauma from a deadly plane crash continues to haunt him, especially following recent air disasters. Barker details his struggles with PTSD and the psychological toll these events have taken on him.

Travis Barker, the renowned drummer, continues to grapple with his fear of flying, a trauma stemming from a harrowing plane crash in 2008. Barker and his collaborator, Adam 'DJ AM' Goldstein, were the sole survivors of a Learjet crash in Columbia, South Carolina. The aircraft caught fire mid-flight, claiming the lives of the other four passengers. Barker sustained severe burns and underwent extensive medical treatment, including 16 surgeries and numerous skin grafts.

He spent 11 weeks in the hospital recovering from the devastating injuries.Barker's ordeal left him with PTSD, and he initially vowed never to fly again. However, in 2021, he took his first flight since the crash, accompanying his then-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and her family to Cabo, Mexico. This recent flight occurred after a series of high-profile plane crashes shook the world, reigniting his anxieties. Barker admitted that the recent tragedies had a profound impact on his emotional well-being, making it increasingly difficult to board a plane. He described the feeling as his worst fears coming to life.The drummer, known for his resilience, has found solace in fatherhood and his successful marriage to Kourtney Kardashian. They welcomed their first child together, son Rocky Thirteen Barker, in November 2023. Barker also shares two children with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. He attributes his ability to cope with his fear of flying to the unwavering support of his family and the joy of fatherhood. Barker finds peace in starting and ending his days with his children, describing them as his greatest reward





