Thompson Leads Genesis Invitational After Rollercoaster Back Nine

Davis Thompson seized the lead at the Genesis Invitational on Friday at Torrey Pines after a dramatic back nine, finishing with a birdie to post a 6-under 66. Scottie Scheffler, despite a day of uncharacteristic tee shots that saw him hit only five fairways, remained hot on his heels with a 67. The tournament is shaping up for a thrilling weekend with these two names leading the pack, along with Rory McIlroy who showcased his winning form from Pebble Beach.

Thompson's back nine was anything but steady, making only two pars. He chipped in for birdies on the 11th and 12th holes, regained the lead with a birdie on the par-5 13th, but then bogeyed the next two. He settled with a clutch 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th and capitalized on his favorable position on the 18th, chipping to tap-in range for his final birdie.Scheffler, recovering from a freak hand injury that delayed his start to the year, showed signs of regaining his form. Despite his inconsistent tee shots, he managed to salvage pars with remarkable saves, even using his leg to swing clear of sand bunkers. His short game was a shining light, holing a bunker shot for eagle on the sixth and converting three other birdies. He ended the day expressing confidence in his short game returning after the layoff and immediately headed to the range for some extra driver practice. McIlroy, meanwhile, boasted a 5-under score through his first 10 holes, but struggled to capitalize on the par-5s, only managing a single birdie. He rallied with a pair of late birdies, ending his round at 67, just three shots behind the leaders. The tournament continues Saturday with Thompson and Scheffler leading the charge, paired with McIlroy and McCarthy respectively. The 36-hole cut saw a number of notable players, including Sepp Straka, Jordan Spieth, and Max Homa, miss the weekend





