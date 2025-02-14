Genesis Invitational Golf Tournament Begins at Torrey Pines

The Genesis Invitational golf tournament commenced at the renowned Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California, on February 13, 2025. Featuring a star-studded lineup of professional golfers, the tournament promises to be a thrilling spectacle.

The Genesis Invitational golf tournament kicked off at Torrey Pines in San Diego on February 13, 2025. Top players like Scottie Scheffler , Seamus Power , Patrick Rodgers , Rory McIlroy, and Hideki Matsuyama battled it out on the challenging South Course. The tournament featured a number of notable moments, including Scheffler narrowly missing an eagle putt on the 18th hole and McIlroy's humorous use of an umbrella on the 6th hole due to a brief shower.

The tournament continues to be one of the most anticipated events on the PGA Tour, attracting fans and players alike with its stunning location and high level of competition





