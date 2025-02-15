This Cookbook Has Date Night Dinner Ideas Covered. Literally.

Randy and Katherine Feltis, the husband-and-wife duo behind the TikTok sensation 'Katherine Wants,' share their date night recipes in their new cookbook, 'Katherine Wants, Randy Cooks: The Ultimate Date Night Cookbook.' Recipes range from elegant dishes like pistachio chive-crusted rack of lamb to more approachable options like tartiflette, perfect for impressing a loved one.

Cooking dinner for a loved one shouldn't be complicated. And it shouldn't take long, either. That's the philosophy shared by Randy and Katherine Feltis of Barrie, Ontario, who have built a loyal following on TikTok and other social media platforms with their brand 'Katherine Wants.' (See the video at the top of this article.) The formula is simple: Whatever the Canadian chef's wife wants, he cooks for her.

Now he's sharing his recipes widely through their debut cookbook, 'Katherine Wants, Randy Cooks: The Ultimate Date Night Cookbook.' The cookbook is divided into different relationship stages — beginning with 'First Date' and concluding with 'Growing Old Together.' 'It's different than your average cookbook where you're looking at soups and salads, and it's broken down that way,' said Katherine Feltis. There's also a cocktail chapter — 'because that's important in dating,' her husband added. The couple recommended two recipes to Fox News Digital that could make perfect meals for Valentine's Day and well beyond. Both the pistachio chive-crusted rack of lamb with mint sauce and tartiflette are sophisticated dishes — 'but you're not going to be spending the whole day in the kitchen,' Katherine Feltis said. 'You don't want to overwork yourself,' Randy Feltis advised. 'You just want to buy the best ingredients possible, cook them properly and move forward.'\The couple say in their book, 'If you're looking to pull out the big guns, lamb is always the answer – and especially rack of lamb.' 'This particular preparation is so packed with flavor and so tender, with a satisfying bit of crunch on top. It's a cause for celebration.' 'For Katherine, this dish checks all the boxes,' writes Randy Feltis. 'The nutty fingerling potatoes are her favorite. It pairs perfectly with smoky bacon and creamy cheese and is a big pan of French goodness, which your significant other's parents will love.'





