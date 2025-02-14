These Viral Valentine's Day Jell-O Shots Are Too Cute to Resist

Looking for a fun and flirty way to celebrate Valentine's Day without breaking the bank? These viral Jell-O shots are easy to make and guaranteed to impress. This article details a recipe for heart-shaped strawberry Jell-O shots inspired by a viral TikTok video.

These Valentine's Day-themed Jell-O shots are going mega viral, so I tried them to see if they're worth the hype. Well, folks, it's officially that time of year: love is in the air, your local flower shop is overwhelmed, and couples everywhere are trying to get last-minute reservations.

That's right, it's Valentine's Day! If you're anything like me and appreciate the joy of staying in on this holiday (whether you're happily single or just tired of overpriced prix-fixed menus), stumbling across fun recipes can be even more exciting than getting a Resy notification when a table has opened up. So you can imagine how thrilled I was when I came across Barbara 'Babs' Costello's Valentine's Day-themed Jell-O shot recipe. Personally, I trust her with my life, and after seeing the 12 million views her video racked up, I now trust her with my Valentine's Day treats. I was a little nervous since I'm not 21 anymore, but these were too cute to pass up. So here's everything I used to recreate them, straight from Babs herself





